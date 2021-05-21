newsbreak-logo
Latest episode of DBJ-affiliated podcast with Dan Edwards focuses on essential Dayton workforce group

By Caleb Stephens
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dayton Business Journal and Dayton personality Dan Edwards are presenting the third DBJ podcast in the partnership for “A Greater Dayton With Dan Edwards.”. The edition of the podcast is titled "S.O.C.H.E. Connecting High School and College Interns to Quality Jobs Post Graduation!" Host Dan Edwards welcomes Dr. Cassie Barlow and Anthony Hinojosa of S.O.C.H.E., the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education to discuss the robust internship programs available to the 200,000 college students that has created an economic impact of $7.3 billion in the Dayton region. The podcast is sponsored by Park-N-Go and Thrush & Son: Complete Home Improvement Company.

www.bizjournals.com
