Want to know what is TRENDING around Pompano Beach?

John Knox celebrates new welcome center, amenities and greater focus on healthy living Pompano Beach – John Knox Village resident Tom Keenan is always telling his fellow seniors they should move into the senior living community. Now, there’s more to brag about. This week, John Knox Village [JKV] unveiled its new Aquatic Complex, Welcome & Innovation Center [The WIC], and JKV Center for... Read more

Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention Vaccinating Hundreds of Inmates This Week; Commissary Care Packs Given Out As Incentives FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – In order to prevent and reduce the number of inmates who contract COVID-19 in Broward County jails, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention is vaccinating hundreds of inmates this week. The effort is being undertaken in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Region 7 Incident Management Team. Read more

Resources, Events & More – Week of May 20 Fort Lauderdale – The Salvation Army of Broward County, in partnership with The Florida Division of Emergency Management, is offering free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations via its mobile medical unit. Florida residents who are 18 and over need only state their residency to receive the vaccination [no ID required]. Read more

