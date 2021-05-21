Want to know what is TRENDING around Nashville?

newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Tennessee

Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands

Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 65 years of marriage, a Joelton, Tennessee couple is now spending eternity together. Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris both ended up in the hospital for different reasons and just minutes apart, they both peacefully passed away while holding hands. "I fully expected them to...

Nashville

Russell Moore to step down as president of Southern Baptist Convention public policy arm

Russell Moore to step down as president of Southern Baptist Convention public policy arm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (RNS) — Russell Moore, the embattled Southern Baptist ethicist and "Never Trumper," is resigning as president of his denomination's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Religion News Service has learned. Moore will be joining the staff of Christianity Today — the leading evangelical magazine, founded by the late evangelist...

Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Signs Two New Anti-Trans 'Bathroom Bills' Into Law

Tennessee Governor Signs Two New Anti-Trans 'Bathroom Bills' Into Law

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed...

Nashville, TN
Nashville Times

Work remotely in Nashville — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 2. Customer Service Representative - Phone Email Support - Work from Home; 3. Kelly Services - Call Center Representative - Nashville, TN REMOTE POSITION $15.74/HR; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Customer Care Representative; 6. REMOTE Mortgage Wholesale Lead Account Manager; 7. Order Processing Customer Service - Work From Home; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 9. Remote - Medicare Benefit Advisor;
Nashville, TN
Nashville Times

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville as of Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Nashville: 1. 5016 Centennial Blvd Suite 200 629-255-4423; 2. 2000 Richard Jones Rd Ste 220 615-383-2400; 3. 4120 Nolensville Pike (615) 760-5670; 4. 10 Knolls Pl 615-457-1265; 5. 800 Monroe St (615) 256-6068; 6. 2615 Franklin Pike (615) 298-4806; 7. 5544 Old Hickory Blvd (615) 883-0332; 8. 7087 Hwy 70 S (615) 662-1333; 9. 3930 Clarksville Hwy (615) 876-2024; 10. 5713 Edmondson Pike (615) 315-9459; 11. 61 E Thompson Ln (615) 832-1602; 12. 5705 Charlotte Pike (615) 353-5070; 13. 8141 TN-100 (615) 662-6661; 14. 2201 21st Ave S (615) 269-6641; 15. 2284 Murfreesboro Pike (615) 399-0423; 16. 4560 Harding Pike (615) 297-2279; 17. 143 McGavock Pk (615) 889-0105; 18. 5771 Nolensville Pike (615) 834-7041; 19. 711 Gallatin Ave (615) 227-0296; 20. 3410 Gallatin Pike (615) 226-6804; 21. 2131 Abbott Martin Rd (615) 297-4431; 22. 1201 Meharry Blvd. 615-327-6348; 23. 811 Dickerson Pike 615-562-6337; 24. 15544 Old Hickory Blvd (615) 331-4961; 25. 8028 TN-100 (615) 673-2756; 26. 4324 Harding Pike (615) 279-2043; 27. 7604 Hwy 70 S (615) 646-7310; 28. 6614 Charlotte Pike (615) 352-1203; 29. 2324 Lebanon Pike (615) 884-2771; 30. 2223 8th Ave S (615) 514-5722; 31. 1010 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd (629) 401-6997; 32. 1111 Gallatin Ave (615) 514-1946; 33. 1406 McGavock Pk SUITE A 615-650-4444; 34. 1406 McGavock Pk STE A (615) 650-4444; 35. 401 Walton Ln 855-448-8181; 36. 7648 Hwy 70 S #15 615-469-7413; 37. 1300 Antioch Pike 615-834-9092; 38. 1081 Murfreesboro Pike 615-360-6401; 39. 2819 Nolensville Pike 615-242-7291; 40. 1104 Rosa L Parks Blvd 615-244-3730; 41. 700 Gallatin Ave 615-228-5554; 42. 518 Donelson Pike 615-883-5108; 43. 5429 Nolensville Pike 615-781-6489; 44. 3901 Hillsboro Pike 615-298-5340; 45. 7601 Hwy 70 S 615-646-5173; 46. 2244 Murfreesboro Pike 615-367-0733; 47. 5600 Charlotte Pike 615-356-5161; 48. 5555 Edmondson Pike 615-333-2722; 49. 2611 8th Ave S 615-269-6443; 50. 3500 Gallatin Pike 615-228-2982; 51. 4243 Harding Pike 615-297-6399; 52. 5301 Harding Pike 615-354-0943; 53. 3130 Clarksville Pike 615-244-2795; 54. 226 5th Ave N 615-256-4600; 55. 8110 TN-100 615-673-1251; 56. 2500 Gallatin Ave 615-226-7591; 57. 4201 Nolensville Pike 615-833-6651; 58. 1804 Charlotte Ave 615-327-1894; 59. 7044 Charlotte Pike 615-352-1240; 60. 5824 Nolensville Pike 615-331-4666; 61. 4040 Nolensville Pike 615-831-0133; 62. 3458 Dickerson Pike 615-873-2222; 63. 5531 Edmondson Pike 615-834-7771; 64. 2421 Powell Ave 615-383-3844;
Nashville, TN
Nashville Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon on gas. Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4601 Alabama Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Nashville, TN

Gas prices rise 18 cents in response to pipeline shutdown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee jumped nearly 18 cents over the last week in response to the recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown that led to a deluge of demand for gasoline as well as tight gasoline supply across the Southeast, according to AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price. The Tennessee...
Tennessee State
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TN

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Nashville, TN

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Tennessee State

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Nashville, TN

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Davidson County, TN

Permit Patrol: 17 May 2021

A permit valued at about $47.8 million has been issued to allow for the construction of Vanderbilt University’s graduate and professional student "housing village" planned for Midtown, with work now underway and expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The issuing of the permit comes after the recent...
Davidson County, TN

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Nashville, TN

Bradley names new Nashville leader

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.
Tennessee State

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Nashville, TN

Chestnut Hill properties offered for about $3.1M

Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.