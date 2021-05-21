Want to know what is TRENDING around Nashville?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 65 years of marriage, a Joelton, Tennessee couple is now spending eternity together. Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris both ended up in the hospital for different reasons and just minutes apart, they both peacefully passed away while holding hands. “I fully expected them to... Read more

Russell Moore to step down as president of Southern Baptist Convention public policy arm NASHVILLE, Tenn. (RNS) — Russell Moore, the embattled Southern Baptist ethicist and “Never Trumper,” is resigning as president of his denomination’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, Religion News Service has learned. Moore will be joining the staff of Christianity Today — the leading evangelical magazine, founded by the late evangelist... Read more

Tennessee Governor Signs Two New Anti-Trans 'Bathroom Bills' Into Law (NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed... Read more

