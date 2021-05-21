In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie

Before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda had another Tony-winning smash on Broadway in 2008 with his heartfelt and personal tribute to “home.” In the Heights, in which he starred, now has been turned into a dazzling, dance-filled movie shot in the heart of NYC’s Washington Heights, a 40-block area starting at 155th Street that Miranda knows well, bringing it to vivid life on stage. The honors of the lead role of Usnavi in the film, however, go to Anthony Ramos, who serves as narrator of this heartfelt musical tour of the Latino community that dominates those 40 blocks. But fear not, because the composer gets the much-smaller role of the Piragua Guy as he pushes his cart around the streets competing with Mister Softee Guy (and stay past the end credits if you want to catch all of Miranda’s performance).