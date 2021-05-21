newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

TRENDING local news happened around Virginia Beach

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QE5Ev_0a7Jv2cI00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Norfolk / pilotonline.com

New shelter for Hampton Roads’ homeless families aims to comfort, not just house

New shelter for Hampton Roads’ homeless families aims to comfort, not just house

It’s move-in day. Daryl Lawson Lugo and her daughter didn’t have much to bring, just a couple of bags, plastic tubs of clothes and assorted belongings to the brick building on South Norfolk’s Poindexter Street. For most, the dorm-style room wouldn’t look like much, with two beds and a set of bunk beds hugging the walls, a small dining table tucked into one corner and a kitchenette with a sink, ... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Virginia Beach / 13newsnow.com

Murder suspect arrested for man's death in Level Green community of Virginia Beach

Murder suspect arrested for man's death in Level Green community of Virginia Beach

Officers found a man dead inside a home on Forest Lake Drive. A 22-year-old man was arrested for his murder. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Virginia Beach / wtkr.com

Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with suspicious death at Virginia Beach apartment complex

Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with suspicious death at Virginia Beach apartment complex

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspicious death at a Virginia Beach apartment complex a day earlier. Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
154
Followers
173
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine: Virginia Beach sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Virginia Beach: 1. 310 S Rosemont Rd (757) 486-0480; 2. 6099 Indian River Rd (757) 938-9580; 3. 1701 Independence Blvd (757) 460-2607; 4. 1615 General Booth Blvd 757-721-3213; 5. 3333 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 631-2415; 6. 2800 Arctic Ave (757) 422-2154; 7. 2476 Nimmo Pkwy (757) 563-9414; 8. 5060 Ferrell Pkwy (757) 467-2058; 9. 4540 Princess Anne Rd #117 (757) 467-4650; 10. 2105 Princess Anne Rd #100 (757) 721-2672; 11. 2110 N Great Neck Rd (757) 481-5458; 12. 1069 Independence Blvd (757) 217-0246; 13. 4625 Shore Dr (757) 460-1674; 14. 1800 Republic Rd (757) 422-4520; 15. 5237 Providence Rd (757) 495-9713; 16. 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 486-4184; 17. 3901 Holland Road (757) 995-0401; 18. 1177 S Rosemont Rd 757-486-4427; 19. 5795 Princess Anne Rd 757-490-0307; 20. 4245 Holland Road 757-474-2289; 21. 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-463-2011; 22. 1624 Laskin Rd #750 757-425-9474; 23. 1373 N Great Neck Rd 757-481-5001; 24. 1075 Independence Blvd 757-464-2565; 25. 2293 Upton Dr 757-430-4175; 26. 5232 Fairfield Shopping Centre 757-495-0898; 27. 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-631-9791; 28. 657 Phoenix Dr 757-498-9633; 29. 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy 757-416-3480; 30. 1149 Nimmo Pkwy 757-430-1836; 31. 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-278-2004; 32. 3201 Holland Road 757-821-7674; 33. 546 First Colonial Road 757-364-7616; 34. 1832 Kempsville Rd #100 757-278-2566;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Ready for a change? These Virginia Beach jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach: 1. Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Local, Regional, OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Life Insurance Agent; 5. Senior Level Freight Broker; 6. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 7. Virtual Benefits Consultant "Work from Home"; 8. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Virginia Beach: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Work remotely in Virginia Beach — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Representative -Weekly Pay; 2. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. Great Customer Service Associate Needed; 5. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME!; 6. Remote Call Center Representative; 7. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 10. Remote Customer Service Specialist - up to $27,000 yearly!;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 General Booth Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Virginia Beach-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 2. Sales Representative-High Compensation; 3. Support Merchandiser; 4. Hampton Roads Order Services Part Time Work At Home Opportunities; 5. Outside Sales Representative; 6. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

Letters for May 17: Virginia Beach used an eminent domain process, it was fair

Re “A single mom took down Virginia Beach’s discriminatory voting system — and she’s not done yet” (May 8): I must defend myself and my former coworkers in the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works’ Office of Real Estate against statements made by Latasha Holloway. She is paraphrased as saying, “the city took land owned by her family in the 1970s and 1980s through eminent domain and without fair compensation, leading them to poverty.” She added, “They took the land from all of our neighbors and cousins who live on Holland Road and they steered those people of color totally out of the city of Virginia Beach or to small pockets where the powers that be deemed people of color would be out of sight.”
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.