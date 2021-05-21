Follow the TRENDING local news in Salt Lake City for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Utah / apnews.com

Utah lawmakers pass school mask mandate prohibition

Utah lawmakers pass school mask mandate prohibition

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Legislature passed a measure Wednesday that would bar public schools and universities from implementing mask mandates, in a move that Democrats and Republicans argued would increase unnecessary governmental oversight. Republican Rep. Val Peterson, who sponsored the bill, said county officials would still be... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Salt Lake City / washingtonpost.com

A $9-an-hour port-a-potty job helped her escape homelessness. Now she watches others struggle.

A $9-an-hour port-a-potty job helped her escape homelessness. Now she watches others struggle.

SALT LAKE CITY — Each time someone steps into the gray port-a-potty, Dawn Woudenberg tracks how long they remain inside. “More than three or four minutes is cause for concern,” says Woudenberg, 22, her voice tempered with the authority of hard-earned experience. Part of her $9-an-hour job as a bathroom... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Salt Lake City / cnbc.com

Peter Thiel is backing a rival to Elon Musk’s brain implant company

Peter Thiel is backing a rival to Elon Musk’s brain implant company

The early Facebook investor has backed the firm called Blackrock Neurotech in a $10 million financing round. The funding round was confirmed to CNBC by Blackrock Neurotech but Thiel declined to comment. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Blackrock has been selling hardware and software to... Read more

News Break
Politics
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Salt Lake City — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Salt Lake City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Customer Service - AM Shifts; 2. Virtual Assistant; 3. Customer Service - Multiple Full Time Openings!; 4. Cashier/Customer Service Part-Time; 5. Office Administrator - Flooring Department (Part-Time); 6. Truck Gate Security Officer | PART TIME; 7. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Family Advisor (Remote); 2. Sales Representative / Work from home; 3. Sales Assistant; 4. Client Operations Coordinator; 5. Customer Service / Retention Professional (Lindon, UT); 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Remote - Associate Sales Agent; 9. Financial Services - Part / Full Time - Remote; 10. Account Services & Billing - $14/hr + Bonus (Temporary Work-From-Home);
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Save $1.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Salt Lake City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Mixer Driver - Park City; 3. B2B Sales Consultant - $500/Deal; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 5. Pallet Builder/Repair; 6. Bus driver - Earn $20.50/hour!; 7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo & Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives;
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

UDoH announces week’s free antigen test sites

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced available test sites for people who want to get free antigen tests, open to age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:. TestUtah sites:. Box Elder County:. Bear River Middle School, 300...
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

5 staggering facts about Utah’s hot housing market

It’s an issue that’s worrying a mind-boggling 8 out of 10 Utahns — and one that reaches well beyond Utah to other states in the West. The Deseret News took a deep dive into Utah’s raging hot real estate market and how it fits in to what’s happening in other Western states. With high rankings in numerous national lists analyzing the housing market, the Salt Lake City metro area is a contender for having the No. 1 housing market in the West, competing with other burgeoning areas like Boise, Idaho.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Salt Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;