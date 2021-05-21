Follow the TRENDING local news in Salt Lake City for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Utah lawmakers pass school mask mandate prohibition SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Legislature passed a measure Wednesday that would bar public schools and universities from implementing mask mandates, in a move that Democrats and Republicans argued would increase unnecessary governmental oversight. Republican Rep. Val Peterson, who sponsored the bill, said county officials would still be... Read more

A $9-an-hour port-a-potty job helped her escape homelessness. Now she watches others struggle. SALT LAKE CITY — Each time someone steps into the gray port-a-potty, Dawn Woudenberg tracks how long they remain inside. “More than three or four minutes is cause for concern,” says Woudenberg, 22, her voice tempered with the authority of hard-earned experience. Part of her $9-an-hour job as a bathroom... Read more

Peter Thiel is backing a rival to Elon Musk’s brain implant company The early Facebook investor has backed the firm called Blackrock Neurotech in a $10 million financing round. The funding round was confirmed to CNBC by Blackrock Neurotech but Thiel declined to comment. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Blackrock has been selling hardware and software to... Read more

