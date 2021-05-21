Want to know what is TRENDING around Rochester?

newsbreak-logo
Rochester, NY

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Rochester / 13wham.com

Warren calls timing of husband's arrest 'highly suspicious'

Warren calls timing of husband's arrest 'highly suspicious'

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Lovely Warren did not take questions hours after criminal charges were filed against her husband. But she raised a lot of them. Warren called the timing of her husband's arrest Wednesday "highly suspicious", questioning whether politics played a role. The mayor is running for a third... Read more

Rochester / insider.com

Rochester mayor's husband arrested as part of a months-long narcotics ring investigation, prosecutors say

Rochester mayor's husband arrested as part of a months-long narcotics ring investigation, prosecutors say

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's husband Timothy Granison has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a firearm. Read more

Rochester / washingtontimes.com

Gun-grabbing mayor's husband arrested on gun charges

Gun-grabbing mayor's husband arrested on gun charges

A Democratic mayor who campaigns to get “illegal guns” off the streets had two such weapons in her home, according to police. The husband of Mayor Lovely Warren of Rochester, New York, has been arrested in a drugs-and-guns case, and one of the charges involves the possession of unregistered and possibly illegal weapons in their home. Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
137
Followers
150
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Rochester COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

No experience necessary — Rochester companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Class A Truck Driver - $6,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Electronic Assemblers 5. Packer Trainees 6. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 7. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 8. Data Entry Specialist 9. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Start immediately with these jobs in Rochester

These companies in Rochester are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Full Desk Recruiter; 2. **Work from home** Sales ~No Experience Needed; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Multiple Openings at Paychex; 5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. REMOTE - Medicaid Transportation Advocate - CSR / 55228; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!;
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Rochester

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rochester: 1. CDL Class A Truck Driver; 2. CDL Truck Driver needed - Dry Van 70 cents per mile; 3. Regional Account Executive; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract); 5. Optician - Full-time - Private Practice - Webster, NY (Greater Rochester); 6. Digital Printing Sales; 7. Commissioned Courier; 8. Fleet Mechanic/Technician; 9. Assistant Service Manager; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Rochester right now

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at East West Energy at 2575 Culver Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Sunoco at 1475 W Ridge Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

City of Rochester to hold virtual Town Hall for restaurant owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Restaurant owners and managers in the City of Rochester Monday will be talking recovery from the pandemic with a city-led group focused on just that. The "Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will host a virtual Town Hall meeting with local restaurants, the goal is to talk about the city's pandemic recovery efforts and its effect on the industry.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Housing Market Madness: Many hot spots in the Finger Lakes Region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking to buy or sell a home right now, you know the real estate market is crazy. In some cases, sellers are getting $40,000, $50,000 even $60,000 over their asking price. Buyers are waiving home inspections and other contingencies, in some cases, not even touring a house in-person before making an offer.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Good Question: When will they finish removing the old toll booths?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— This story is about road construction happening on the Thruway. And no, we’re not talking about the new cashless tolls themselves, this is all about the old toll plazas that are no longer needed since the thruway went automatic and cashless last fall. Kathleen asked News10NBC’s Brennan...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Outdoor dining curfew lifts Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — No more curfew, at least, when you're dining outside. Monday marks the first day restaurants and bars can go back to their regular hours for outdoor dining, without a curfew. The move was first announced by Gov.Andrew Cuomo in April. Also lifted: The curfew for catered...
Rochester, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Wegmans still requiring masks in stores for now

Rochester, N.Y. — Masks are still required at all Wegmans stores for now, according to the company. The Rochester-based chain is reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and discussing the matter internally before making any changes, Deana Percassi, a Wegmans spokeswoman, said in a statement. The company is also waiting for additional direction from state and local authorities.
Rochester, NYPosted by
Rochester News Flash

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rochester as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester: 1. 1431 Mt Hope Ave (585) 271-5031; 2. 525 Spencerport Rd (585) 247-0170; 3. 2100 Monroe Ave (585) 461-3995; 4. 2580 E Henrietta Rd (585) 321-2581; 5. 3750 Mt Read Blvd (585) 581-5101; 6. 2709 Chili Ave (585) 426-2991; 7. 335 Westfall Rd 585-471-6916; 8. 1000 N Clinton Ave 585-544-8210; 9. 535 Portland Ave 585-266-5930; 10. 605 Titus Ave 585-544-7280; 11. 1792 Goodman St N 585-467-4422; 12. 1567 Penfield Rd 585-586-8857; 13. 720 East Ridge Road 585-266-8994; 14. 3535 Mt Read Blvd 585-360-1500; 15. 665 Long Pond Rd 585-210-4701; 16. 3122 Monroe Ave 585-485-6459; 17. 1829 Chili Ave 585-957-9946; 18. 1433 Culver Rd 585-288-3000; 19. 101 Pattonwood Dr 585-342-0705; 20. 670 Thurston Rd 585-436-1430; 21. 437 Lyell Ave 585-647-2784; 22. 565 Monroe Ave 585-244-1711; 23. 792 W Main St 585-235-2726; 24. 1490 Lake Ave 585-458-2260; 25. 4433 Dewey Ave 585-865-8890; 26. 1575 Mt Hope Ave 585-417-4131; 27. 1650 Elmwood Ave 585-244-2160; 28. 430 Spencerport Rd 585-247-1710; 29. 1659 Penfield Rd 585-419-0560; 30. 1200 Marketplace Dr 585-292-6000; 31. 2150 Chili Ave 585-429-9640; 32. 1490 Hudson Ave 585-266-2000; 33. 3800 Dewey Ave 585-957-7382;
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1. Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8....
Rochester, NYPosted by
The Rochester Beacon

A bid to reimagine public safety in Rochester

Rev. Lewis Stewart wants the Rochester community to have a say in the reimagining of public safety. To that end, the United Christian Leadership Ministries, where Stewart is executive director, has proposed a Community Public Safety Corps and this week will host a Community Police Summit. Stewart believes these efforts...