Want to know what is TRENDING around Rochester?

Warren calls timing of husband's arrest 'highly suspicious' Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Lovely Warren did not take questions hours after criminal charges were filed against her husband. But she raised a lot of them. Warren called the timing of her husband's arrest Wednesday "highly suspicious", questioning whether politics played a role. The mayor is running for a third... Read more

Rochester mayor's husband arrested as part of a months-long narcotics ring investigation, prosecutors say Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's husband Timothy Granison has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a firearm. Read more

Gun-grabbing mayor's husband arrested on gun charges A Democratic mayor who campaigns to get “illegal guns” off the streets had two such weapons in her home, according to police. The husband of Mayor Lovely Warren of Rochester, New York, has been arrested in a drugs-and-guns case, and one of the charges involves the possession of unregistered and possibly illegal weapons in their home. Read more

