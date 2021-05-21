Want to know what is TRENDING around Raleigh?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Raleigh restaurant owner gets backlash after asking for proof of vaccination Raleigh, N.C. — Last week, after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate but recommended that those who aren’t fully vaccinated still wear a mask, Hisine McNeill, owner of Alpha Dawgs restaurant in southeast Raleigh, reached out to the state to see how business owners would be able to tell if someone has been vaccinated. Read more

Two Black brothers were awarded $75 million after false rape, murder convictions led to more than 30 years in prison The two half-brothers were 20 and 16 when they were sentenced to death after being convicted on the basis of confessions they said were coerced. Read more

As U.S. vaccinations rise, hospitals ease restrictions on visitors Virginia Terrell knew she wouldn't be allowed visitors after she checked into the hospital with COVID-19 late last month, but being braced for that reality didn't make her week-and-a-half stay any easier. "You get pretty lonely," said Terrell, 59, who was treated at WakeMed and Duke Health hospitals in Raleigh,... Read more

