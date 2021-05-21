Want to know what is TRENDING around Raleigh?

newsbreak-logo
Raleigh / wral.com

Raleigh, N.C. — Last week, after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate but recommended that those who aren’t fully vaccinated still wear a mask, Hisine McNeill, owner of Alpha Dawgs restaurant in southeast Raleigh, reached out to the state to see how business owners would be able to tell if someone has been vaccinated. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Raleigh / insider.com

The two half-brothers were 20 and 16 when they were sentenced to death after being convicted on the basis of confessions they said were coerced. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Raleigh / upi.com

Virginia Terrell knew she wouldn't be allowed visitors after she checked into the hospital with COVID-19 late last month, but being braced for that reality didn't make her week-and-a-half stay any easier. "You get pretty lonely," said Terrell, 59, who was treated at WakeMed and Duke Health hospitals in Raleigh,... Read more

Vaccine database: Raleigh sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Raleigh: 1. 1121 Falls River Ave 919-847-4235; 2. 7440 Louisburg Rd 919-875-1488; 3. 401 Glenwood Ave STE 101, STE 101 (919) 856-9502; 4. 500 Oberlin Rd (919) 232-0057; 5. 3201 Edwards Mill Rd (919) 781-2314; 6. 13210 Strickland Rd (919) 676-0589; 7. 9600 Falls of Neuse Rd (919) 845-0613; 8. 8101 Fayetteville Rd (919) 772-0767; 9. 4221 Corners Pkwy (919) 596-1287; 10. 2051 W Millbrook Rd (919) 787-1612; 11. 6024 Falls of Neuse Rd (919) 878-6727; 12. 14520 John Rex Blvd (919) 556-2434; 13. 120 St Albans Dr (919) 787-8448; 14. 8345 Creedmoor Rd (919) 659-8233; 15. 9640 Leesville Rd (919) 745-4938; 16. 417 W Peace St #100 (919) 334-2000; 17. 3001 Calvary Dr 919-874-0112; 18. 2537 S Saunders St 919-839-1700; 19. 2601 Blue Ridge Rd (919) 964-5656; 20. 3911 Capital Blvd 919-872-5233; 21. 11801 Vogel St 919-544-1387; 22. 11201 Durant Rd 919-518-0514; 23. 2201 W Millbrook Rd 919-785-2939; 24. 7950 Fayetteville Rd 919-773-8851; 25. 900 Springfield Commons Dr 919-424-6757; 26. 3205 Avent Ferry Rd 919-833-5531; 27. 13301 Strickland Rd 984-777-4051; 28. 4309 Wake Forest Rd 919-878-4659; 29. 8385 Creedmoor Rd 919-847-8101; 30. 4441 Six Forks Rd STE 110 919-787-1155; 31. 9650 Strickland Rd #105 919-845-9356; 32. 3520 Wade Ave 919-832-3749; 33. 7440 Creedmoor Rd 919-846-7278; 34. 1910 Falls Valley Dr 919-844-5440; 35. 1900 Cameron St 919-833-5523; 36. 7505 Louisburg Rd 919-876-1120; 37. 2462 Wycliff Rd 919-781-4070; 38. 3432 Edwards Mill Rd 919-781-9571; 39. 1601 Cross Link Rd #51 919-821-1407; 40. 509 W Whitaker Mill Rd 919-546-9664; 41. 4408 New Bern Ave 919-231-6419; 42. 6901 Glenwood Ave 919-420-7737; 43. 3101 New Bern Ave 919-231-5074; 44. 4500 Fayetteville Rd 919-772-8751; 45. 6600 Glenwood Ave 919-783-5552; 46. 1725 New Hope Church Rd 919-790-6910; 47. 8000 Town Dr 919-424-6235; 48. 10050 Glenwood Ave 919-596-5790; 49. 4431 New Bern Ave 919-212-6442;
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Raleigh

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Raleigh: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Outside Sales Representative; 3. Structural Concrete Project Manager; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | COOR (Contract); 5. Retail General Manager; 6. Field Service Specialist - Controls; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. Hiring Event 5/26! (4PM-8PM) Sales Representatives; 9. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Specialist Needed; 2. Remote Office Assistant; 3. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 4. Bilingual Medical Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Remote Customer service Representative -; 7. Remote Call Center Support Representative; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity; 9. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in North Carolina;
Raleigh, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Small busi­nesses affected by gas shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. – The search for gas affected many businesses in the Triangle last week, as drivers stayed home to conserve what was in their tank. This week, many are hoping for business is back to normal. “We’ve had clients cancel or re-schedule,” said Christina Kirkey, owner of Pinup Studio...
Raleigh, NCbizjournals

People on the Move

Senior Project Manager + Landscape Architect at Cline Design Associates, PA (Raleigh, NC) David Brown, PLA, LEED AP, joins Cline Design's land planning team as a valued, certified land planner and landscape architect with 35 years of experience. David served as a high-ranking team member at his former engineering firm. He brings extensive knowledge and expertise in permit management, zoning & land-use, master planning, site design, and project entitlement. David is passionate about historic preservation, sustainable design, planting plans for Low Impact Design, & affordable housing.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.