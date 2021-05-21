newsbreak-logo
Colorado Springs, CO

Follow the TRENDING local news in Colorado Springs for the past few days

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EnhD_0a7JuxIT00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Colorado Springs / krdo.com

Man enters multiple Colorado Springs homes and assaults residents

Man enters multiple Colorado Springs homes and assaults residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after entering homes, assaulting residents, and hurting two officers. On Thursday at 2:11 p.m., Colorado Springs police officers received several calls about a man entering homes and assaulting the residents inside. Police determined the suspect had unlawfully entered several homes... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Colorado Springs / kktv.com

Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people

Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were called to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon following multiple reports of a man entering homes and attacking people. Just after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Pioneer Lane. The area is on the north end of Old Colorado... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Colorado Springs / kktv.com

Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue

Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. the SWAT team was called to the 3800 block of N. Nevada Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road. According to police, the suspect refused to come out following some type of altercation with one other person. Read more

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Colorado Springs vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Colorado Springs: 1. 3185 Venetucci Blvd 720-263-5737; 2. 3475 N Academy Blvd (719) 591-1515; 3. 455 N Circle Dr (719) 216-0408; 4. 7353 Rangewood Dr (719) 598-2751; 5. 5050 N Nevada Ave 719-264-5019; 6. 1750 W Uintah St (719) 636-5046; 7. 6930 N Academy Blvd (719) 598-5191; 8. 815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd (719) 527-1640; 9. 3570 Hartsel Dr (719) 590-7515; 10. 1070 Baptist Rd (719) 488-2988; 11. 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd (719) 591-4163; 12. 2910 S Academy Blvd (719) 393-9688; 13. 9225 N Union Blvd (719) 522-2201; 14. 3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy (719) 598-3578; 15. 3250 Centennial Blvd (719) 866-6646; 16. 7915 Constitution Ave (719) 284-6274; 17. 1625 Medical Center Point 719-387-5528; 18. 3275 W Colorado Ave 719-473-6446; 19. 1121 N Circle Dr 719-573-6061; 20. 2890 N Powers Blvd 719-573-4759; 21. 6520 S Academy Blvd 719-527-4807; 22. 1425 S Murray Blvd 719-591-0831; 23. 1920 S Nevada Ave 719-636-5257; 24. 840 Village Center Dr 719-548-1477; 25. 5060 N Academy Blvd 719-593-1474; 26. 8750 N Union Blvd 719-282-9502; 27. 1850 E Woodmen Rd 719-277-0407; 28. 4385 Venetucci Blvd 719-597-2311; 29. 725 Baptist Rd 719-219-0230; 30. 4470 Royal Pine Dr 719-445-4160; 31. 3143 W Colorado Ave 719-632-7112; 32. 2785 Dublin Blvd 719-593-8940; 33. 2921 N Nevada Ave 719-471-3440; 34. 6820 Centennial Blvd 719-264-1665; 35. 5755 Constitution Ave 719-591-9929; 36. 1920 S Chelton Rd 719-570-1618; 37. 280 Main St 719-390-9123; 38. 8705 Lexington Dr 719-282-7797; 39. 350 N Union Blvd 719-442-2356; 40. 6011 Rangewood Dr 719-593-7119; 41. 303 S Circle Dr 719-444-8569; 42. 4305 E Platte Ave 719-622-1726; 43. 6075 Barnes Rd 719-219-2793; 44. 625 N 19th St 719-473-8834; 45. 1855 Southgate Rd 719-473-7300; 46. 7390 Rangewood Dr 719-219-1471; 47. 3201 E Platte Ave 719-578-9164; 48. 707 S 8th St 719-633-0736; 49. 8250 Razorback Rd 719-593-2300; 50. 4425 Venetucci Blvd 719-313-4378; 51. 1622 S Academy Blvd 719-244-9294; 52. 665 N Murray Blvd 719-596-1294; 53. 1725 N Union Blvd 719-424-3385; 54. 1575 Space Center Dr 719-597-7414; 55. 5550 E Woodmen Rd 719-531-6471;
Hiring now! Jobs in Colorado Springs with an immediate start

These companies in Colorado Springs are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Life Insurance Sales Representative / Remote Position / $40K - $150K; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 4. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 5. Work From Home-CSR; 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Customer Service Representative - Work from home, CO - eviCore; 9. Educational Account Coordinator (Work from Home); 10. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home);
Ready for a change? These Colorado Springs jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado Springs: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Entry Level - Sales / Customer Service / Immediate Hire; 3. Business Opportunity! Work From Home! No Financial Investment!; 4. Shop and Field Mechanics; 5. Craftsman - Handyman / FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE - FT & Part-Time Available; 6. Assistant Store Manager; 7. Hospital Security Officer $1000 Hiring Bonus!; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Sales - Outbound Experience Required; 10. Sales / Customer Service;
Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Colorado Springs

Check out these Colorado Springs-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Contact Center Rep Associate; 3. PART-TIME Customer Service Team Member; 4. Outerwear Sales Associate; 5. Sales Support Specialist; 6. Part Time Sales Associate SP; 7. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Cooks, Maintenance, Summer Laundry & Cleaning Positions; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Colorado Springs gas at $1.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $2.04 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Diamond Shamrock at 2455 Arlington Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.
Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Colorado Springs: Sunday, May 23: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Springs, CO / Gazette

Whataburger targets more locations as part of its Colorado Springs expansion

Whataburger hasn't yet started construction on its first Colorado Springs restaurant, but it's already cooking up two more locations. After BurgerWorks, a franchisee for the Texas-based-chain, submitted a proposal to city government planners to build a Whataburger northeast of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive on the city's far north side, Whataburger confirmed in late March that the chain was expanding to Colorado Springs.
Get hired! Job openings in and around Colorado Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado Springs: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,400-$1,600/Week; 4. INSURANCE AGENT/AGENCY OWNER, HIGH PAY, 100%REMOTE, NO COLD CALLS!; 5. Restaurant General Manager -University Village; 6. Administrative Support - Engineering Department; 7. Mechanical Assembly Lead; 8. Dining Services Assistant Manager; 9. Employment Media Specialist; 10. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;
Colorado State / eminetra.com

Campervan conversion companies reporting brisk business as record homes prices, skyrocketing rents, work-anywhere vanlife appeal grows. – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 06:20:00 – plaster- Darla Retornault is ready for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. “This is the first time I’ve done this myself,” said 72-year-old Floridian when she studied around her brand new Promaster Van. Dave & Matt Vans.. Letourneau will spend the next six months traveling the west....
Colorado State / Denver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado State / eminetra.com

Colorado wants big companies’ employees to attack climate change by ditching their car commutes – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 05:17:00 – According to greenhouse gas and ozone reduction regulations, Colorado companies in the high ozone region of the state, which accepts more than 100 employees, will increase the number of workers commuting alone by car from 2022 to 75%, 2024. Must be limited to 60% by. Created by state air pollution control staff.
Colorado State / eminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado State / The Gazette
The Gazette

EDITORIAL: New Colorado Springs stadium launches a downtown renaissance

Friday marks the beginning of a renaissance in downtown Colorado Springs, with the opening of Weidner Field. It comes about just as society moves closer to the herd immunity that will end the worldwide pandemic. It comes a week after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate and announced the return of major public events. This long-sought stadium opens just as the new spring brings warmth, rain, increasing hours of sunshine, and new life to our region.
Colorado Springs, CO / csbj.com

Revitalizing Main Streets expands with $30M from state legislature

An infrastructure revitalization program started by the Colorado Department of Transportation last summer to help municipalities improve their downtown areas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to expand this year. In March, the Colorado Legislature allocated $30 million in additional funding for Revitalizing Main Streets, which is...