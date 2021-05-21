Follow the TRENDING local news in Colorado Springs for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Man enters multiple Colorado Springs homes and assaults residents COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after entering homes, assaulting residents, and hurting two officers. On Thursday at 2:11 p.m., Colorado Springs police officers received several calls about a man entering homes and assaulting the residents inside. Police determined the suspect had unlawfully entered several homes... Read more

Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were called to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon following multiple reports of a man entering homes and attacking people. Just after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Pioneer Lane. The area is on the north end of Old Colorado... Read more

Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. the SWAT team was called to the 3800 block of N. Nevada Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road. According to police, the suspect refused to come out following some type of altercation with one other person. Read more

