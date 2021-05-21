newsbreak-logo
Judge denies state's request to throw out mid-Michigan flooding lawsuit

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFYFD_0a7JuvX100

The Michigan Court of Claims has denied the state’s request to throw out of court lawsuits filed by victims of last year’s flooding in mid-Michigan.

That means the case will continue on its path toward trial.

Ven Johnson, the lawyer representing about 300 victims of the flood, supported Judge Diane Stephens’ ruling.

“The State of Michigan has already claimed it will be filing an appeal, proving they have learned nothing nor have empathy for the people of mid-Michigan who lost everything due to the state’s negligence,” Johnson said. “In her opinion and order, Judge Stephens warned the State of Michigan that an appeal would be frivolous in view of the fact that the victims are not asserting a ‘tort’ action, but instead are proceeding on the theory of recovery called ‘inverse condemnation,’ or in other words, an improper taking of an individual’s land by the government.”

Johnson added that the denial of the state’s request is “a significant step forward” in compensating the nearly 10,000 flood victims.

Read the judge's full opinion and order here .

READ MORE: 'We saved nothing': Midland homeowners still struggling 1 year after historic flood

READ MORE: One year ago, a 500-year flood swallowed Mid-Michigan

News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan Secretary of State asks judge to excuse her from deposition in election fraud lawsuit

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson last week asked a judge to excuse her from a May 24 deposition in an ongoing election fraud lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from Nov. 3 Antrim County election results that were initially reported incorrectly to reflect President Joe Biden won in the Republican-leaning county. It was later discovered that tabulation machines reported incorrect numbers due to clerical errors and the results were quickly corrected to show former President Donald Trump actually won the county.
Florida Statecruiseradio.net

Judge Tells State Of Florida and CDC To Work Out Cruise Lawsuit via Mediation

The State of Florida has lost its bid for an injunction that would have allowed cruises to begin immediately from its ports. District Court Judge Steven Merryday told the State of Florida and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to work out their differences through mandatory mediation, setting a June 1 deadline for the two sides to undergo the mediation process.
Michigan StateDaily Item

Michigan judge dismisses one of the last active 2020 election lawsuits

BELLAIRE, Michigan — One of the last active lawsuits anywhere in the U.S. challenging the validity of the 2020 election came to a halt Tuesday, when a judge agreed to dismiss the Antrim County, Michigan case. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office represented Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, applauded...
Ely, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Judge denies Twin Metals request to block review of state mining rules

REGIONAL— A state district court judge has denied a request by Twin Metals to dismiss an ongoing legal and administrative proceeding that could ultimately prove fatal to the company’s plans to construct a copper-nickel mine near Ely. The ruling, issued late last week in Ramsey County court by Judge Laura...
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Judge Throws Out Idaho Death Row Inmate Lawsuit, Lawyers Appeal

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at postponing Idaho’s planned execution of a convicted murderer. Defense attorneys are refiling their complaint. Attorneys for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Junior had challenged the state’s refusal to reveal what drugs it uses in its lethal injections. Reading from a prepared statement, Pizzuto's attorney Jonah Horwitz criticized the judge’s decision.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

Michigan businesses sort out state's mask changes

Shortly after the state of Michigan changed its mask policy to follow guidance from the CDC, businesses are now left wondering how the state's new mask ordinance can be implemented. When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced the lifting of the mask mandate, effective at 9 a.m. on Saturday,...
Boston, MAOfficer.com

Judge Sides with Boston, Denies Police Commissioner Request

BOSTON-A Suffolk Superior judge has rejected embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White's arguments and the city plans to move forward with firing him — though White's attorney immediately began to make new demands around the upcoming hearing to remove the top cop. Judge Heidi Brieger wrote an eight-page decision on Tuesday...
Dunkirk, NYchautauquatoday.com

State Supreme Court Judge Dismisses Lawsuit against Council

State Supreme Court Justice Lynn Keane recently dismissed a lawsuit filed by Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas, city attorney Richard Morrisroe and David Campola against four members of the Dunkirk Common Council. Campola was the city's former human resources director. The lawsuit was filed after the Council passed resolutions in 2020 that terminated Campola, executive assistant Vicki Westling, and Morrisroe. Morrisroe was never fired.
Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Editorial: A federal judge rightly threw out the NRA's attempt to declare bankruptcy to escape a lawsuit

The scandalized National Rifle Association, a target of allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption, is attempting to duck and cover. The maneuver is not working. New York's attorney general in August filed a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of funds by top NRA officials. Among the claims: the organization's funds were used for such personal expenses as charter planes. The lawsuit calls for steep penalties, including the dissolution of the NRA's corporate charter, which would effectively eliminate the organization.
jurist.org

US federal judge denies request to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied a request Friday for an injunction to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, ordering the parties to file a joint status report on how to proceed. Judge Boasberg said that the plaintiff, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, failed to show that irreparable harm would result from the pipeline’s continued operation.