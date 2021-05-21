TRENDING local news happened around Birmingham

newsbreak-logo
Birmingham / al.com

‘Why did those people shoot me?’ Birmingham girl shot, recovering after mom stops to help motorists

‘Why did those people shoot me?’ Birmingham girl shot, recovering after mom stops to help motorists

Birmingham third-grader Kaitlynn Grady had one question Wednesday morning: “Why did those people shoot me?”. It’s a question no parent should ever have to answer. “It just kinda broke me down again,” said Katrina Grady, Kaitlynn’s mother. “She asked my husband. She didn’t say it to me because she knows how easily I cry.” Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Birmingham / apnews.com

Second mass vaccination closes in Birmingham in a week

Second mass vaccination closes in Birmingham in a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A second mass vaccination clinic in Alabama’s largest metro area is closing within days of an earlier shutdown because of low demand, but health officials said COVID-19 immunizations remain available for most anyone who wants one. A vaccine site set up outside Birmingham’s airport was shutting... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Birmingham / birminghamtimes.com

Ramsay High’s J’Corion Johnson Introduces His Own Clothing Brand

Ramsay High’s J’Corion Johnson Introduces His Own Clothing Brand

Most 16-year-olds spend some time during the school day involved in extracurricular activities around campus, but not J’Corion Johnson—he spends his time running a business. The junior at Ramsay High School on Birmingham’s Southside is the owner and founder of Raw Abiding Citizens (RAC), a colorful, youthful clothing brand that... Read more

Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Birmingham

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Birmingham: 1. 513 Brookwood Blvd #50 (205) 877-2761; 2. 220 Gadsden Hwy (205) 836-8344; 3. 7501 1st Ave N (205) 833-2972; 4. 105 Inverness Plaza (205) 991-5201; 5. 632 Tuscaloosa Ave (205) 781-8495; 6. 2228 Bessemer Rd (205) 787-4608; 7. 1675 Montclair Rd (205) 592-2424; 8. 5400 Hwy 280 East (205) 980-7670; 9. 1325 Montclair Rd (205) 951-6632; 10. 230 20th St S (205) 250-7174; 11. 3040 Healthy Way (205) 970-7505; 12. 2860 Lakeshore Pkwy (205) 761-4836; 13. 6219 Tattersall Blvd (205) 778-5380; 14. 1944 Montgomery Hwy (205) 987-3413; 15. 410 Doug Baker Blvd (205) 981-7420; 16. 5940 Trussville Crossings Pkwy 205-655-0505; 17. 5410 US-280 (205) 201-7295; 18. 3150 Green Valley Rd 205-967-7483; 19. 9325 Parkway E 205-833-6882; 20. 4700 US-280 205-991-1599; 21. 5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy 205-988-9013; 22. 3020 Clairmont Ave 205-323-6823; 23. 101 Bessemer Super Hwy 205-421-7887; 24. 1615 Montgomery Hwy 205-823-6091; 25. 2301 Center Point Pkwy 205-853-8360; 26. 1551 Forestdale Blvd 205-798-8360; 27. 101 Green Springs Hwy 205-942-3668; 28. 2101 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S 205-939-1417; 29. 1560 Montclair Rd 205-595-4588; 30. 668 Lomb Ave 205-786-4481; 31. 4496 Valleydale Rd 205-981-2362; 32. 101 Doug Baker Blvd 205-437-9467; 33. 9248 Parkway E 205-833-7676; 34. 1600 Montclair Rd 205-956-0416; 35. 5919 Trussville Crossings Pkwy 205-661-1957; 36. 312 Palisades Blvd 205-870-8101; 37. 1916 Center Point Pkwy 205-520-0269; 38. 4476 Montevallo Rd 205-951-9711;
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham events coming soon

1. Birmingham Tattoo Convention; 2. Class of 2010 - Thompson High School 10ish Year Reunion; 3. 2021 Sushi Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!; 4. Fosse Jazz; 5. I can find peace in Birmingham : Free 21 Days Spiritual Meditation Course;
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Hiring now! Jobs in Birmingham with an immediate start

These companies in Birmingham are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote QA Analyst; 2. Call Center Representative Remote 149848; 3. ​Customer Experience Representative - Remote, Mon-Fri 5:30a-2p, EST; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 6. Remote Call Center Specialist!; 7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 10. Inside Sales / Account Executive;
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Birmingham

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Birmingham: 1. CDL Class A Driver; 2. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Content Strategist; 4. Manager; 5. Healthcare Sales JOB FAIR; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Security Guard; 8. Assistant Deli Manager; 9. RETAIL SALES PROFESSIONAL; 10. Pest Control Sales Inspector;
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in Birmingham right now

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $1.39 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 3100 12Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

6 open-air markets in Birmingham to support this summer

Fresh produce, locally baked pastries and handmade goods, oh my! Strolling Birmingham open-air markets is one of my favorite ways to spend a warm day. If you’re ready to check out these one-stop shops, here are six street markets open now. 1. Woodlawn Street Market. The Woodlawn Street Market features...
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask. Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Polaris hiring fair for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the Birmingham area Monday. Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander teamed up with the company Polaris for a hiring fair. Polaris is headquartered in Minnesota and has a plant in Huntsville which manufactures commercial vehicles,...