TRENDING local news happened around Birmingham

‘Why did those people shoot me?’ Birmingham girl shot, recovering after mom stops to help motorists Birmingham third-grader Kaitlynn Grady had one question Wednesday morning: “Why did those people shoot me?”. It’s a question no parent should ever have to answer. “It just kinda broke me down again,” said Katrina Grady, Kaitlynn’s mother. “She asked my husband. She didn’t say it to me because she knows how easily I cry.” Read more

Second mass vaccination closes in Birmingham in a week BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A second mass vaccination clinic in Alabama’s largest metro area is closing within days of an earlier shutdown because of low demand, but health officials said COVID-19 immunizations remain available for most anyone who wants one. A vaccine site set up outside Birmingham’s airport was shutting... Read more

Ramsay High’s J’Corion Johnson Introduces His Own Clothing Brand Most 16-year-olds spend some time during the school day involved in extracurricular activities around campus, but not J’Corion Johnson—he spends his time running a business. The junior at Ramsay High School on Birmingham’s Southside is the owner and founder of Raw Abiding Citizens (RAC), a colorful, youthful clothing brand that... Read more

