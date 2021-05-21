TRENDING local news happened around Omaha

newsbreak-logo
Omaha, NE

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Omaha / wowt.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected 'professional' shoplifter

Nebraska Furniture Mart security camera snags suspected ‘professional’ shoplifter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect described as a seasoned pro allegedly attempted to fool the security system at Nebraska Furniture Mart. But his use of a simple but unique device was caught on camera. Joshua Cirian, 35, of Papillion, was arrested Thursday at the Nebraska Furniture Mart on...

Omaha / apnews.com

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National's rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National's bid won't be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and...

Omaha / klkntv.com

Nebraskans react to social security tax exemption

Nebraskans react to social security tax exemption

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill that would reduce state income tax on social security, and eventually eliminate it completely. The bill was introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha. It would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

DCHD partners with churches to bring the vaccine to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is continuing their partnership with North Omaha's religious-based community with more church-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics, according to Dr. Adi Pour, Director of DCHD. The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years and older, said Dr. Pour. The kids...
Omaha, NE / klkntv.com

Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning. Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide. He made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska’s new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. He says he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child’s age group and the parents’ consent.
Omaha, NE / WOWT

Strategic Air Command hosts annual Helicopter Day this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum announced it is hosting its annual Helicopter Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska Air Guard and the Omaha Police Department, among others, will have helicopters on display at the museum, which is located just off I-80, Exit 426 between Lincoln and Omaha.
Nebraska State / News Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska State / NebraskaTV

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Douglas County, NE / Omaha.com

Douglas County holds clinic at North Omaha church in effort to vaccinate Black residents

Terrill Maxwell knows about the dangers of COVID-19 and its disproportionate effects on minority populations. A Black woman who serves as chair of the trustees of Morning Star Baptist Church in North Omaha, Maxwell knows how Black people are, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost twice as likely as White people to die of COVID-19. And locally, the percentage of Black residents who are fully vaccinated trails other races and ethnicities — a reality that may be rooted in hesitancy stemming from decades of trauma inflicted by the medical profession, such as in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis experiment.
Iowa State / KETV.com

COVID-19 in Iowa, Nebraska: Tracking cases, and the latest vaccine information

A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents in the wake of the CDC issuing new guidelines. But the country may be moving too quickly and not focusing enough on the key part of CDC's guidelines, one expert told CNN on Saturday.
Nebraska State / Fremont Tribune

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...