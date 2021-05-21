Local news digest for the past few days in Bakersfield

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Valadao votes in favor of Jan 6. commission BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) - Congressman David Valadao voted in favor of the January 6 commission to investigate the attack on the United States Capitol. "Finding out the truth simply should not be a partisan issue. Today, I voted in favor of the bipartisan National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. Like many Americans, I was appalled by what took place on January 6thwhen a mob broke down windows and doors, assaulted police officers, and threatened our very democracy. An independent commission, similar to the 9/11-style review, is needed to remove politicization and shed light on what led to the attack and how members of Congress, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement officials can ensure this never happens again to our Legislative Branch." Read more

Services with a personal touch ended chronic homelessness in Bakersfield This story was first published in Next City on May 11. S ometimes all it takes is a microwave. When homeless service providers in Bakersfield, California, were working their way down the list of people experiencing chronic homelessness in the area, trying to find housing units for each one, the groups had to solve for a variety of challenges, said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. The groups began meeting regularly after joining the Built for Zero campaign to end homelessness in 2015. The cornerstone of the Built for Zero approach is a by-name list of every person experiencing homelessness in different categories — chronically homeless, veterans, youth, families, and so on. The collaborative worked to find housing for every person on the list through case conferencing, regularly meeting to discuss individual cases and figure out what it would take to get that person into an apartment. Read more

DNA evidence helps crack 14-year-old Kern County case A 14-year-old crime was recently solved in Kern County thanks to DNA evidence. Read more

