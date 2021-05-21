newsbreak-logo
Kings County, CA

Murder Charges Dropped for Woman Who Used Meth Before Stillbirth

By Maria Lalonde
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2019, a 25-year-old woman in central California woman was arrested and charged with murder after delivering a stillborn child with methamphetamine in its system. According to a news release from the Hanford Police Department, an autopsy from the Kings County Coroner’s Office revealed toxic levels of methamphetamine in the stillborn baby. Chelsea Becker, 26, “further admitted to law enforcement she used methamphetamine while she was most recently pregnant as late as three days prior to giving birth to the stillborn fetus,” the department noted.

