TRENDING local news happened around Albuquerque

Activist files complaint over New Mexico governor's expense ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative activist in New Mexico has filed an ethics complaint against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign. The activist claims she improperly used campaign funds at her daughter’s beauty business. The Albuquerque Journal reports that John Block is the editor of conservative media outlet Pinon Post and refers in his complaint to an October 2020 payment to “Beauty By Erin Grisham” for media preparation. Block cites a state campaign finance guide saying hair and makeup are personal and not campaign expenses. Read more

Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half? ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The check won’t arrive until mid-July, but Katrina Peters already knows what she’ll do with her Child Tax Credit payments. The 20-year-old mother of three has applied to work as a driver with a food delivery app, and the extra cash is earmarked for repairing, registering and insuring her car. Read more

Albuquerque mayor installs joke sign refusing checks from Trump The mayor of Albuquerque, N.M., has put up a joke sign given to him by "The Daily Show" refusing checks from former President Trump . “Just to clarify, we would accept one check from him for the amount of roughly $200,000 for services rendered,” Mayor Tim Keller (D) said in a tweet. Read more

