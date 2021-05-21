TRENDING local news happened around Albuquerque

newsbreak-logo
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 4 days ago
New Mexico

Activist files complaint over New Mexico governor's expense

Activist files complaint over New Mexico governor's expense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative activist in New Mexico has filed an ethics complaint against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign. The activist claims she improperly used campaign funds at her daughter’s beauty business. The Albuquerque Journal reports that John Block is the editor of conservative media outlet Pinon Post and refers in his complaint to an October 2020 payment to “Beauty By Erin Grisham” for media preparation. Block cites a state campaign finance guide saying hair and makeup are personal and not campaign expenses. Read more

Albuquerque

Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half?

Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The check won’t arrive until mid-July, but Katrina Peters already knows what she’ll do with her Child Tax Credit payments. The 20-year-old mother of three has applied to work as a driver with a food delivery app, and the extra cash is earmarked for repairing, registering and insuring her car. Read more

Albuquerque

Albuquerque mayor installs joke sign refusing checks from Trump

Albuquerque mayor installs joke sign refusing checks from Trump

The mayor of Albuquerque, N.M., has put up a joke sign given to him by "The Daily Show" refusing checks from former President Trump . “Just to clarify, we would accept one check from him for the amount of roughly $200,000 for services rendered,” Mayor Tim Keller (D) said in a tweet. Read more

Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Digest

Coming soon: Albuquerque events

1. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — NM; 2. Wedding Gallery Wedding Show Aug 2021 | Wedding Collective New Mexico; 3. Hash N Lash Drag Pride Brunch; 4. Albuquerque Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 5. Freaky Friday Drag Bingo PRIDE Edition;
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Digest

Hiring now! Jobs in Albuquerque with an immediate start

These companies in Albuquerque are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 2. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 3. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 4. Remote :: Customer Service Representative - $16.35; 5. Customer Service Representative (Remote); 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Call Center Representative - Inbound; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Albuquerque, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 5600 Edith Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Digest

Ready for a change? These Albuquerque jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Albuquerque: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Insurance Sales - Make The Most Of Your Career Virtually; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 4. Mechanical Assembly Tech; 5. Experienced Admin Assistant; 6. Warehouse/Shipping; 7. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 8. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 9. Sales Representative; 10. Customer Service / Sales;
Albuquerque, NM

Councilor Bassan, APD, APS, and Project Child Safe Host Drive-Thru Event for VIN Etching

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Public Schools, and Project ChildSafe hosted a community drive-through event for free VIN Etching on vehicles and handed out free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners at the Target parking lot near Paseo del Norte and I-25.
Deming, NM

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Albuquerque, NM

Pitching In: Construction association leads donated school upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The American Subcontractors Association of New Mexico and several partner companies donated materials and labor to renovate the yard at Alice King Community School in Albuquerque, according to a release. The association coordinated donations of materials, equipment, tools and volunteers to build a sandbox and upgrade the...
Albuquerque, NM

Do you or your child need help with reading?

There’s no upbeat or positive spin on New Mexico’s literacy problem, and the statistics are overwhelming. About 76% of fourth graders are not proficient in reading, 79% of eighth graders are not proficient in math, 26% of high school students do not graduate on time and 12% of teenagers are neither in school nor working. And almost one-third of adults in the state, about 29%, read at the level of a 5- to 7-year-old.
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ flower truck offers customers blooms on the go

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new mobile floral truck, jennifleurs, launched this spring in Albuquerque and is ready to bring flowers directly to you. “This business is all about supporting local businesses and the community,” owner Jennifer Esquivel said. “There’s like this symbiotic relationship where we can pop up in front of a local business.”
Politics

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Digest

These Albuquerque companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Remote Sales Position, No Experience Needed! 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Entry Level Outside Sales Rep / ADT / Uncapped Commission / Weekly Pay 4. Customer Service Associate - Immediate Openings! 5. Production Jobs In ~ABQ~ Hiring NOW! $14-$16 Hour 6. Admin / Data Entry 7. Entry Level Assemblers 8. Market Ambassador 9. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 10. Financial Service Associate - Entry Level
Albuquerque, NM

Balloon Fiesta task force mulls ideas for more landing sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A task force is recommending buying land to expand potential landing sites for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Albuquerque Journal reports the task force's findings are at the center of a resolution that Albuquerque City councilors are expected to pass Monday. The resolution would...
Economy

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.