The Surprising People Behind The World's Nutella Obsession

In May of 1796, the French Directory ordered Napoleon Bonaparte, its star general, to steal some art. Napoleon was in Venice, waging war against Austria, plus a shifting array of Italian states. Each time he conquered a new city, he plundered its greatest artistic treasures, shipping home trophies ranging from ancient Greek statues to the Venetian High Renaissance painter Paolo Veronese's "Wedding Feast at Cana," which had never before been taken from the secluded monastery whose abbot commissioned it in the late sixteenth century. Superficially, you could say the painting's journey from a Venetian cloister to the Louvre's most-visited gallery — the "Wedding Feast" hangs directly across from the "Mona Lisa" — is the subject of Cynthia Saltzman's Plunder: Napoleon's Theft of Veronese's Feast. But really, Saltzman uses Veronese's "Feast" as a framework for an investigation of art theft as a cultural strategy. Using a mix of art, military, and intellectual history, she argues that controlling art is a powerful way to control hearts and minds.