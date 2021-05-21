Want to know what is TRENDING around Kansas City?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Kansas man nabbed in cold case murder of Texas woman whose body was found burning in the woods An arrest has been made in the cold case murder of a Texas woman who was found dead nearly four decades ago in Montgomery County, authorities said. The accused killer, Thomas Elvin Darnell, 75, was arrested at his home in Kansas City, Kansas, last week. He was charged with murder in the death of Laura Purchase, whose naked body was found burning in a field in 1983, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's office. Read more

TOP VIEWED

CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and... Read more

TOP LIKED

Kansas City leaders propose defund the police measure amid skyrocketing crime Leaders in Kansas City, Mo., announced a proposal Thursday that would significantly reduce funding for the city's police department to the minimum allowed by state law and reallocate much of the remaining money to a community fund. Mayor Quinton Lucas, with the support of several city councilmembers, said he introduced... Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.