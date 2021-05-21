newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

TRENDING local news happened around Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2PPd_0a7Juc0S00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Buffalo / audacy.com

Four more WNY arrests in Capitol Riot

Four more WNY arrests in Capitol Riot

A day after an Alden man was arrested for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots, four more Western New Yorkers have been arrested and charged with being part of the insurrection. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Buffalo / bloomberg.com

Tip From Dental Office Leads to Arrest in U.S. Capitol Breach

Tip From Dental Office Leads to Arrest in U.S. Capitol Breach

Buffalo, N.Y. (AP) -- A woman heard shouting at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out" to be hanged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol is among those charged in a new round of arrests announced Wednesday by federal officials. “They’re criminals. They need to hang... Bring her out,” Pauline... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Brooklyn / nypost.com

Gov. Cuomo calls grieving critics of his $5M COVID book deal ‘stupid’

Gov. Cuomo calls grieving critics of his $5M COVID book deal ‘stupid’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called the grieving New Yorkers upset over his $5.1 million book deal “stupid” for suggesting he profited from their relatives’ deaths with his pandemic memoir. During a news conference in Buffalo, Cuomo was asked by a reporter to respond to the “allegations out there that... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
133
Followers
177
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Buffalo News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Mountain View#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Buffalo

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Buffalo: 1. 360 Dingens St (716) 824-1721; 2. 392 Kenmore Ave (716) 837-3815; 3. 320 Porter Ave (716) 829-8000; 4. 350 Niagara St 716-853-3111; 5. 424 Elmwood Ave 716-882-3111; 6. 452 Main St 716-854-3387; 7. 1941 Seneca St 716-822-5220; 8. 2474 Bailey Ave 716-897-1070; 9. 2315 William St 716-895-3232; 10. 476 William St 716-847-0424; 11. 1224 E Lovejoy St 716-893-2338; 12. 845 Abbott Rd 716-827-9268; 13. 2047 Sheridan Dr 716-873-7813; 14. 284 Connecticut St 716-881-4007; 15. 1070 Genesee St 716-894-6565; 16. 1410 Delaware Ave 716-885-9944; 17. 789 Tonawanda St 716-875-1090; 18. 1625 Broadway 716-894-2443; 19. 291 W Ferry St 716-882-6922; 20. 2585 Main St 716-862-0511; 21. 2453 Elmwood Ave 716-876-3097; 22. 2175 South Park Ave 716-828-0194; 23. 3564 Delaware Ave 716-873-5348; 24. 2970 Niagara Falls Blvd 716-692-3704; 25. 650 Delaware Ave 716-883-0232; 26. 1556 Hertel Ave 716-834-2820; 27. 3488 Main St 716-834-7223; 28. 5275 Transit Rd 716-639-8598;
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Buffalo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Buffalo: 1. CDL A Local, Regional, OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 2. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Per Diem); 5. Burger King Assistant Manager; 6. Merchandiser - Up to $20/hr; 7. Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!; 8. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Office Administrative Assistant; 10. Delivery Associate - Snyder Logistics;
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Coming soon: Buffalo events

1. Tommy Emmanuel; 2. Buffalo's Favorite Daughters by Carriage- Allentown; 3. Checkpoint Challenges Lasalle Park; 4. Fresh Voices @ Trinity: A Conversation with Nadia Bolz-Weber; 5. Speed Reading Class - Buffalo;
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

These Buffalo companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Buffalo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 2. Sales Representative - From Home - No Cold Calling - Part or Full Time; 3. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 4. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 5. Call Center Collections-Remote; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 8. REMOTE - Medicaid Transportation Advocate - CSR / 55356; 9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

No experience necessary — Buffalo companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required 2. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring! 3. Bilingual Office Assistant 4. Dealership Parts Dept- Entry Level Shipper/Receiver 5. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. Class A Truck Driver 8. Diesel School Bus Technician
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

(BUFFALO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Buffalo area offering savings of $152.05 per gallon. Speedway at 535 Kenmore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 1326 Garrison Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $154.9.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Audacy

WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, May 17th 2021

Gas prices were up another three cents this week in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region. The AAA reports a gallon of unleaded now sells for $2.96. A year ago the price was $2.20 per gallon. As of today, the relocated Erie County Auto Bureau location opens in the Eastern Hills Mall....
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Face masks optional during Slow Roll community bike rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the CDC's updated guidance about public gatherings, Slow Roll Buffalo says it is changing its face mask requirements. Starting at Monday night's Slow Roll, masks will now be optional during the ride. However, face masks will still be required before and after the free community bike rides. At this time, bicyclists will still be split into groups with staggered start times.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Tuesday sun alert in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUFFALO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

A sneak peek at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Inc. says she is excited to show off their new carousel ,which is actually, an old carousel. It was carved originally in 1924 in North Tonawanda. The Erie Canal open on May 17, 1821 and they are thrilled to honor...