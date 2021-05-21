Want to know what is TRENDING around Fresno?

newsbreak-logo
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago
Fresno / abc30.com

Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.

Fresno / abc30.com

Fresno teen restores American flag at Roeding Park

Fresno teen restores American flag at Roeding Park

The 17-year-old Bullard High School senior sanded, primed and re-painted the large American flag at Roeding Park near the Belmont traffic circle.

Fresno / kmph.com

Burial service for abandoned babies to be held on Saturday morning

Burial service for abandoned babies to be held on Saturday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) - A burial service to recognize the lives of abandon babies will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 10 am at Mt. View Cemetery in Fresno. Located at 1411 W. Belmont Ave, the service, presented by Garden of Innocence, will honor nine babies: Rosemary, Theresa, Harley, Reggie, Tori Lynn, Enrique and Joseph, Bernadette and Bethany.

Fresno Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in Fresno right now

(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Fresno area, but if you're willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 2590 S Cherry Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1350 Fresno St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Fresno Bulletin

No experience necessary — Fresno companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Professional- Entry Level 2. Customer Service Representative 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. Office Assistant 5. Office Assistant 6. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 7. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 8. Truck Driver Entry Level 9. Driver CDL Class A 10. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
What Tower Theatre Owner Says About City Wanting Inside

The city of Fresno is asking a judge to let it into the Tower Theatre. Although not said explicitly, a court filing indicates the city may want to take the theater by eminent domain. Meanwhile, a California appeal court will let a lower court decide a lingering issue in the...
Big Fresno Fair returning to in-person experience in October

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is set to be held in person this year after a drive-through fair in 2020. There will be changes to the experience but fair officials have not released what the changes will be. Last year, visitors were still able to drive through...
California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today's announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year's pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Scammers gouge these Californians. 2 proposals aim to protect Fresno immigrants

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. As hopes for a national immigration overhaul grow, California legislators are bracing themselves for an uptick in scams...
California's Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state's cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state's population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state's planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California Mask Mandate Not Going Away until June 15th

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – California says mask mandate is not going away until June 15th. California, the nation's most populous state – home to 39.5 million people – says it will not join many other states in ending mask requirements. The state's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly...