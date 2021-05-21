newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pasadena, CA

Departing Interim City Manager Sean Joyce Recognized

By Bill Glazier
South Pasadena News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Joyce received a one-way ticket back into retirement following a brief goodbye ceremony Wednesday morning in the courtyard at South Pasadena City Hall. Joyce was resting comfortably, enjoying the life of leisure before contacted last fall by the city’s former city clerk, Sally Kilby, seeking his interest in becoming the town’s city manager on an interim basis, replacing Stephanie DeWolfe whom the City Council voted unanimously Sept. 11 to separate.

southpasadenan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Sierra Madre, CA
Local
California Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Tommy Lasorda
Person
Joe Ortiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Pasadena City Hall#Dodgers#Interim Manager#Interim Director#Assistant Manager#Assistant Director#City Manager#The City Council#Time#Los Angeles Dodger#City Clerk#Police Chief#Finance Director#Veteran#November#City Services#Fame Induction Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
World Series
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Portantino to Honor Pasadena-Area Women as ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’

Five women from Pasadena, South Pasadena and Altadena — including Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh — are to be honored as ‘“Heroes of the Pandemic” by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, at a ceremony later this month. The Women Heroes of the Pandemic Recognition Ceremony is...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

CalTrans Properties | Two Councilmembers to Lead New Subcomittee in South Pasadena

South Pasadena City Council Members John Primuth and Michael Cacciotti were named last week to serve on a new Council Subcommittee whose task will be to implement plans for the city’s disposition of Caltrans properties in the former SR 710 extension corridor. The panel will be responsible for implementation via direct negotiations with Caltrans or pursuant to the terms of city-sponsored legislation now making its way through the legislature.
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

A Tribute to Retiring SCAQMD Chair William Burke

Michael Cacciotti’s lucky number is 13, the South Pasadena mayor pro tem explaining that he’s worn it on his soccer jersey since he was a kid, later in high school and college. It just so happens that Cacciotti, who in addition to his role on the local City Council, has...
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

City of South Pasadena Facilities to Reopen Starting May 17

On Monday, May 17, the City will reopen certain City facilities in accordance with public health guidelines. The public may visit facilities to conduct business during specified business hours beginning that date, in accordance with established safety protocols. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Virtual services will continue to be offered for convenience and appointments are still recommended to reduce wait times and ensure social distancing.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Eat, Shop, Enjoy South Pasadena | Chamber Hosts Al Fresco Saturday

Days after Los Angeles County entered the yellow tier of California’s reopening plan, the South Pasadena business community is ready to welcome an increasing number of customers into retail shops and restaurants enjoying expanded capacity. The yellow tier allows for the broadest reopening of the local economy since the pandemic...
South Pasadena, CAStreetsblog Capitol Hill

United Caltrans Tenants Oppose State Legislation That Would Guide Home Sales, Possibly Lead to Evictions

It’s been five years since Metro ended the I-710 “Big Dig” project that proposed to extend the 710 Freeway by digging a $6 billion tunnel under the cities of Pasadena and South Pasadena. Starting back in the 1960s, Caltrans began purchasing homes to tear down for this planned freeway expansion. With the project dead, hundreds of these homes were saved.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

COVID Count

Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of May 9. Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,315; Arcadia: 2,715; Glendale: 19,987; Monrovia: 3,167;. • Pasadena officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 with no additional deaths on May 7. The seven-day daily case average has increased from 3.3 to 4. The Pasadena Public Health Department has reported 11,252 cases with 346 total fatalities. The Public Health Department also announced Los Angeles County reached its record lowest hospitalization rate. The five-day average of daily hospitalizations is 389 with 22% in intensive care units. The county has reported 1,235,561 known cases with 23,999 deaths in total with 248 new cases and five additional deaths on May 9. Los Angeles County accounts for 34% of California’s COVID-19 cases and 39% of the state’s deaths.
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Ignores State Law Easing EV Charger Installations

Pasadena has failed to implement a 2015 state law requiring cities to streamline permitting for electric vehicle chargers and public charging stations. California continues to have “an incredible patchwork” of local permitting requirements, said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) at a recent webinar. Chiu authored AB 1236, the state permit streamlining law for electric vehicle chargers.
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

Mayor Pro Tem Cacciotti Supports AQMD Indirect Source Rule

Evonne Martinez Watson resides in a disadvantaged community, suffers from severe asthma related to the poor air quality in her neighborhood and was among many who urged the South Coast Air Quality Management District governing board on Friday to adopt the Warehouse Indirect Source Rule (ISR). Watson is the chair...
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

New Assistant Principal Stephen Lewis | South Pasadena Middle School

South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) has hired Stephen Lewis to serve as the assistant principal of South Pasadena Middle School. Lewis previously served as Mathematics Department Chair, math teacher and tenth grade lead teacher at New West Public Charter High School in Los Angeles, Calif. In addition, he worked as a middle school math teacher, seventh grade team leader and Safe & Civil Team leader during his five-year tenure at Green Dot Public Schools in Los Angeles.
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Oneonta Club | $30,000 Awarded to SPHS Students This Year

While the Oneonta Club holds a meeting the second Monday of each month, September through June, there is something extra special about the May meeting. That is when the club presents the Oneonta Club Foundation’s three Swan Scholarships to exemplary graduating seniors from South Pasadena High School. Since 1955, the...
South Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Meet the New South Pasadena City Manager

A day after the interim City Manager named a Police Chief, it was announced the City of South Pasadena has a new City Manager. With benefit of the insights of four community focus groups of 31 South Pasadena community leaders, each describing the ideal qualities they wish to see in the next city manager, the City Council retained executive recruiter Gary Phillips, of Bob Murray & Associates to undertake a national recruitment to gather qualified candidates to fill the city’s vacant city manager position. Following candidate screening, and two rounds of City Council interviews, and a well-received April 28 virtual community forum with the final candidate, the City Council has unanimously appointed Arminé Chaparyan to the City’s top administrative post. Ms. Chaparyan has 15 years of local government experience, most recently serving as assistant city manager of San Gabriel.