Departing Interim City Manager Sean Joyce Recognized
Sean Joyce received a one-way ticket back into retirement following a brief goodbye ceremony Wednesday morning in the courtyard at South Pasadena City Hall. Joyce was resting comfortably, enjoying the life of leisure before contacted last fall by the city’s former city clerk, Sally Kilby, seeking his interest in becoming the town’s city manager on an interim basis, replacing Stephanie DeWolfe whom the City Council voted unanimously Sept. 11 to separate.southpasadenan.com