Departing Interim City Manager Sean Joyce Recognized

Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of May 9. Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,315; Arcadia: 2,715; Glendale: 19,987; Monrovia: 3,167;. • Pasadena officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 with no additional deaths on May 7. The seven-day daily case average has increased from 3.3 to 4. The Pasadena Public Health Department has reported 11,252 cases with 346 total fatalities. The Public Health Department also announced Los Angeles County reached its record lowest hospitalization rate. The five-day average of daily hospitalizations is 389 with 22% in intensive care units. The county has reported 1,235,561 known cases with 23,999 deaths in total with 248 new cases and five additional deaths on May 9. Los Angeles County accounts for 34% of California’s COVID-19 cases and 39% of the state’s deaths.