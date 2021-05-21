Follow the TRENDING local news in Washington for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Maryland / fox5dc.com

Massive surge in Maryland, DC carjackings prompts formation of prosecutor task force

Massive surge in Maryland, DC carjackings prompts formation of prosecutor task force

WASHINGTON - With carjackings in D.C. and its Maryland suburbs doubling in 2020 – and then presenting numbers rivaling those in 2021 – local and regional prosecutors are creating a task force to match the cross-border nature of the trend. On Wednesday, attorneys representing a number of local governments announced... Read more

Washington / washingtonexaminer.com

Washington Post fact-checker finds 'no evidence' showing pastor is related to Robert E. Lee

Washington Post fact-checker finds 'no evidence' showing pastor is related to Robert E. Lee

The Washington Post’s fact-checker disputed whether Robert “Rob” W. Lee IV, a pastor who gained attention last summer by claiming relation to Robert E. Lee and calling for monuments honoring the late military leader to be taken down, is a relative of the late Confederate general from Virginia. Citing historical... Read more

Washington / upi.com

Hundreds gather at Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., to protest Gaza airstrikes

Hundreds gather at Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., to protest Gaza airstrikes

May 18 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to protest recent attacks on Palestinians in fighting that has killed more than 200 people. The demonstrators shouted,"Free, Free, Palestine" and other chants criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest demonstration... Read more

Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Washington vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Store Management Opportunities in Olney, Maryland; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 7. Warehouse Attendant - Earn up to $18.50/hr; 8. Delivery Associate DMD9 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 9. Office Services Associate; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Washington Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Washington: Wednesday, May 26: Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then rain in the day; while rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Ready for a change? These Washington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Kitchen Cabinet Installer; 3. Greeter; 4. Meat Supervisor; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,500/Week; 6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 8. Regional Account Manager - Landscape Maintenance; 9. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Alexandria, VA; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Kitchen Cabinet Installer; 2. Delivery Associate DLD7 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 3. Deli Supervisor; 4. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $20/hour!; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. OTR CDL A flatbed driver jobs out of D.C. - Washington, DC; 8. Closing Manager; 9. CDL Class A Truck Drivers; 10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Washington events calendar

1. Walking Tour: Mark Twain in Washington, D.C.; 2. Mirror Saturdays ; 3. Gold x Platinum x Diamond : Plaques from Hip-Hop Legends; 4. Comedy Sunday at The Shaw Garden with Al Goodwin and tasty treats!; 5. #FirstWeBrunch SUNDAYS @HARLOT DC;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 3. Sales Representative - Fairfax, VA; 4. Client Specialist; 5. Lead Development Rep; 6. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Delivery Associate - DLD7 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 8. Deli Supervisor; 9. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $20/hour!; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington as of Tuesday

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington as of Tuesday