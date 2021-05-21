TRENDING local news happened around Oklahoma City

newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Senate passes bill that would name highway after former President Donald Trump

Oklahoma Senate passes bill that would name highway after former President Donald Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate passed a revised version of a bill that would name a highway in the Sooner State after former President Donald Trump. The revised version of Senate Bill 624 addresses memorial bridge and highway designations in Oklahoma. It would remove the requirement that people must be deceased for three years before getting a highway named after them so that a highway in the Oklahoma panhandle can be named after Trump.

Oklahoma

Affidavit made public on Oklahoma judge's sexual allegations

Affidavit made public on Oklahoma judge’s sexual allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A search warrant affidavit describing interactions of repeated instances of unwanted sexual approaches by an Oklahoma County judge has been made public after three attorneys making the accusations said it took them a long time to come forward because they feared for their careers.

Tulsa

Tulsa mayor says nearly all city computers still down two weeks after ransomware attack

Tulsa mayor says nearly all city computers still down two weeks after ransomware attack

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said nearly all of the Oklahoma city's computer systems remained offline Thursday as it slowly recovers from a ransomware attack waged against its network two weeks earlier. Michael Dellinger, the chief information officer for Oklahoma's second-largest city, added it may take a month to restore some...

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Work remotely in Oklahoma City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 2. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME!; 3. Call Center Representative - Remote/WFH; 4. Customer Experience Representative - Remote - Sat-Sun 11p-7:30a, EST; 5. $15-$16 HR Call Center Representative.-OKC-Area starting 5/10; 6. Member Services Representative; 7. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 8. Customer Support Specialist; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Vaccine database: Oklahoma City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oklahoma City: 1. 3401 N May Ave Suite B (405) 843-6691; 2. 17850 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 341-1142; 3. 9000 S May Ave (405) 691-1148; 4. 5025 N May Ave (405) 947-6743; 5. 2412 N Classen Blvd (405) 521-0996; 6. 12301 N May Ave (405) 755-2892; 7. 10800 N Rockwell Ave (405) 728-8081; 8. 2323 N Martin Luther King Ave (405) 424-0557; 9. 715 NW 50th St (405) 843-1501; 10. 4500 NW 23rd St (405) 947-5505; 11. 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave (405) 752-0511; 12. 8315 N Rockwell Ave (405) 506-6087; 13. 12032 S Western Ave (405) 735-3950; 14. 2903 W Britton Rd (405) 849-4650; 15. 4300 W Memorial Rd (405) 936-5470; 16. 12208 S Western Ave STE. B (405) 735-3135; 17. 3330 NW 56th St #100 (405) 604-6861; 18. 6500 S Western Ave #102 (405) 632-0111; 19. 1421 S Council Rd (405) 440-2095; 20. 9000 NW Psge 405-773-3602; 21. 4101 N May Ave 405-200-0381; 22. 1900 W Memorial Rd 405-748-7109; 23. 5510 SW 5th St 405-943-9810; 24. 2345 N Classen Blvd 405-521-0924; 25. 4500 S Shields Blvd 405-631-3561; 26. 9011 S Pennsylvania Ave 405-692-1882; 27. 7101 W Hefner Rd 405-773-0711; 28. 2835 SW 29th St 405-631-9294; 29. 5120 N May Ave 405-942-2471; 30. 2400 N May Ave 405-943-9361; 31. 7930 Northwest Expy 405-773-5069; 32. 1640 SW 119th St 405-692-3432; 33. 6100 W Reno Ave 405-491-0320; 34. 7800 Northwest Expy 405-773-2625; 35. 100 E Interstate 240 Service Rd 405-631-0746; 36. 2000 W Memorial Rd 405-752-1900; 37. 1500 SW 59th St 405-684-9761; 38. 1801 Belle Isle Blvd 405-841-6502; 39. 11101 N Rockwell Ave 405-773-3555; 40. 911 SW 104th St 405-692-3860; 41. 4900 S Sooner Rd 405-458-6255; 42. 2900 SW 134th St 405-300-6446; 43. 9011 NE 23rd St 405-769-2164; 44. 2217 NW 23rd St 405-521-1431; 45. 4420 S Western Ave 405-632-4497; 46. 13505 S Santa Fe Ave 405-300-6419; 47. 3301 SW 104th St 405-300-6584;
Start immediately with these jobs in Oklahoma City

These companies in Oklahoma City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME!; 4. Call Center Representative - Remote/WFH; 5. Customer Experience Representative - Remote - Sat-Sun 11p-7:30a, EST; 6. Customer Service Representative-Work at home; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 10. Member Services Representative;
Oklahoma City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. OnCue Express at 1001 N Portland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1117 N Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
OKC's warehouse and distribution sector thriving, e-commerce playing pivotal role

If you have driven along Interstate-44 just south of Will Rogers World Airport recently, you cannot help but notice Amazon's new fulfillment center expansion going up just north of their current facility that opened in 2019. When it opens later this year, the new facility should nearly double Amazon's warehouse space here to 1.6 million square feet and add another 500 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro.
The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren't any other park benches like this anywhere. That's why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper.
Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Oklahoma City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 3. Retail Merchandiser; 4. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Oklahoma City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oklahoma City: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative (Will Train); 2. Experienced Owner Operator Truck Driver; 3. Appointment Setter; 4. Local Company Driving Van Job; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Experienced SDR w/ Signing Bonus; 7. Cannabis Extraction Company Packaging; 8. Staffing Recruiter; 9. Food Production Packager; 10. Owner Operators Needed;