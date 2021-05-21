TRENDING local news happened around Oklahoma City

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Oklahoma Senate passes bill that would name highway after former President Donald Trump OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate passed a revised version of a bill that would name a highway in the Sooner State after former President Donald Trump. The revised version of Senate Bill 624 addresses memorial bridge and highway designations in Oklahoma. It would remove the requirement that people must be deceased for three years before getting a highway named after them so that a highway in the Oklahoma panhandle can be named after Trump. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Affidavit made public on Oklahoma judge’s sexual allegations OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A search warrant affidavit describing interactions of repeated instances of unwanted sexual approaches by an Oklahoma County judge has been made public after three attorneys making the accusations said it took them a long time to come forward because they feared for their careers. The search... Read more

TOP LIKED

Tulsa mayor says nearly all city computers still down two weeks after ransomware attack Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said nearly all of the Oklahoma city’s computer systems remained offline Thursday as it slowly recovers from a ransomware attack waged against its network two weeks earlier. Michael Dellinger, the chief information officer for Oklahoma’s second-largest city, added it may take a month to restore some... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.