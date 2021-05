Consumer lending company, SB Finance Company Inc. has signed a strategic partnership with OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions and an associate of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., to provide Filipinos with greater accessibility to credit and better customer experience in an effort to promote financial inclusion among the masses in the Philippines, where approximately 65 per cent of the population remain unbanked .