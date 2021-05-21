newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Want to know what is TRENDING around Memphis?

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLSJ2_0a7Ju8o100

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Memphis / fox13memphis.com

One dead after fleeing from officers during traffic stop on I-40, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

One dead after fleeing from officers during traffic stop on I-40, Tennessee Highway Patrol says

Memphis, Tenn. — One person died after allegedly fleeing from an officer during a traffic stop on I-40 Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. FOX13 was on the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies blocked off... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Memphis / apnews.com

With I-40 bridge closed, backup route gets inspection

With I-40 bridge closed, backup route gets inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas began Tuesday, a week after the span became the states’ primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge. Inspectors using drones were looking closely... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Memphis / wreg.com

Caught on Camera: Woman accused of slamming into estranged husband’s car, sending him to hospital

Caught on Camera: Woman accused of slamming into estranged husband’s car, sending him to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is still recovering in the hospital days after police say his estranged wife intentionally slammed into his car in front of his home. Wednesday, police charged Ernestine Lee with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the crash Saturday on Gentry Avenue in North Memphis. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
148
Followers
174
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Daily News#News Break#Newsbreak#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Memphis as of Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Memphis: 1. 814 Jefferson Ave 901-222-7468; 2. 6019 Walnut Grove Rd 866-941-4785; 3. 1331 Union Ave Suite 1000 901-289-2582; 4. 4095 American Way 866-231-4477; 5. 6084 Apple Tree Dr #10 901-779-6500; 6. 5055 Stage Rd (901) 266-5130; 7. 3502 Park Ave (901) 324-1050; 8. 6620 Winchester Rd (901) 363-3733; 9. 4155 Elvis Presley Blvd (901) 348-4642; 10. 2668 Avery Ave 901-222-7468; 11. 2747 Bartlett Blvd 901-633-5826; 12. 3090 Kirby Whitten Rd (901) 425-9986; 13. 6660 Poplar Ave (901) 757-8780; 14. 4770 Riverdale Rd (901) 756-7408; 15. 1759 Union Ave (901) 721-0805; 16. 1366 Poplar Ave (901) 272-7883; 17. 2632 Frayser Blvd (901) 353-8284; 18. 540 S Mendenhall Rd #16 (901) 683-8843; 19. 7942 Winchester Rd (901) 758-3615; 20. 3860 Austin Peay Hwy (901) 383-4847; 21. 4264 Summer Ave (901) 763-0831; 22. 2835 Kirby Pkwy (901) 353-1387; 23. 1212 E Shelby Dr (901) 346-3336; 24. 3444 Plaza Ave (901) 324-1013; 25. 799 Truse Pkwy (901) 683-2974; 26. 4515 Poplar Ave 901-681-2700; 27. 5959 Park Ave 901-765-1333; 28. 4637 Poplar Ave 901-685-9999; 29. 7475 Winchester Rd 901-754-0324; 30. 2150 Covington Pike 901-386-4004; 31. 5080 Stage Rd 901-382-9237; 32. 2655 Frayser Blvd 901-353-0639; 33. 2471 Jackson Ave 901-454-1615; 34. 4155 S 3rd St 901-785-6851; 35. 1130 S Bellevue Blvd 901-946-3676; 36. 4154 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-398-6233; 37. 3381 Poplar Ave 901-458-8559; 38. 3489 Ramill Rd 901-372-8422; 39. 1863 Union Ave 901-272-2006; 40. 5121 Quince Rd 901-682-2136; 41. 1489 Airways Blvd 901-323-5875; 42. 3445 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4699; 43. 987 Union Ave 901-543-0217; 44. 3670 Riverdale Rd 901-309-2621; 45. 8001 Winchester Rd 901-309-1455; 46. 2891 Kirby Rd 901-757-5017; 47. 6770 Macon Rd 901-371-0255; 48. 4625 Summer Ave 901-684-1026; 49. 4015 Austin Peay Hwy 901-373-4575; 50. 3515 Park Ave 901-458-1611; 51. 6310 Poplar Ave 901-680-1907; 52. 1845 S 3rd St 901-947-4203; 53. 7525 Winchester Rd 901-757-1442; 54. 3950 Austin Peay Hwy 901-377-1211; 55. 6990 E Shelby Dr 901-309-7876; 56. 2856 Hickory Hill Rd 901-362-3622; 57. 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd 901-346-4994; 58. 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd 901-498-5340; 59. 4576 Poplar Ave 901-701-7010;
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

These Memphis companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Retail Service Merchandiser 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Customer Service Representative (#HiringNow #CustomerServiceJobs) 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

Where's the cheapest gas in Memphis?

(MEMPHIS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Memphis, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas. Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 946 S Parkway E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

These Memphis companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Memphis are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Sales Representative; 2. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 3. Virtual Service Representative "Work from Home"; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 6. Customer Service Assistant - FT / PT / Seasonal; 7. Licensed Health Agent - Work from Home; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Retention Representative (WFH); 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;
KYTV

Inspector who failed to catch I-40 bridge crack in Memphis fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday. Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video...
Memphis, TNWREG

Walgreens to open new warehouse in Memphis, create 200 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walgreens is bringing a new warehouse to Memphis along with 200 new jobs. The pharmacy operator would occupy an over 100 thousand square foot fulfillment center on Tchulatech Drive. Walgreens filed for a $3.6 million tax break with the EDGE Board. According to the application, the mini-fulfillment...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...
Mississippi Statenewsdakota.com

Mississippi River Reopens to Shipping

(NAFB) – The U.S. Coast Guard said there were over 1,000 barges backed up along the lower Mississippi River late last week. The Coast Guard stopped all traffic on the river near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fracture was discovered in a bridge that carries traffic over the river. The good news is barge traffic was allowed to resume last Friday.