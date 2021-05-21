Want to know what is TRENDING around Memphis?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

One dead after fleeing from officers during traffic stop on I-40, Tennessee Highway Patrol says Memphis, Tenn. — One person died after allegedly fleeing from an officer during a traffic stop on I-40 Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. FOX13 was on the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies blocked off... Read more

TOP VIEWED

With I-40 bridge closed, backup route gets inspection MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas began Tuesday, a week after the span became the states’ primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge. Inspectors using drones were looking closely... Read more

TOP LIKED

Caught on Camera: Woman accused of slamming into estranged husband’s car, sending him to hospital MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is still recovering in the hospital days after police say his estranged wife intentionally slammed into his car in front of his home. Wednesday, police charged Ernestine Lee with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the crash Saturday on Gentry Avenue in North Memphis. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.