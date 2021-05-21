Follow the TRENDING local news in Tampa for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

McDonald's employees in Tampa strike amid staff shortage in 'Fight for $15' TAMPA — As the fast food industry struggles with staffing shortages, McDonald's employees organized yet another strike. They say the solution to the hiring crunch is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. What You Need To Know. Fast food workers organized a strike on Wednesday in Tampa. They're... Read more

Axios Tampa Bay Happy Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay. 💐 Do something good. 🌤 More of the same weather today: Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Situational awareness: To raise money for United Way Suncoast, Tampa International Airport is holding a raffle and will pick one lucky winner to voice the greeting on TPA's shuttles for a month. Entries are $5; ends June 14. Read more

Tampa Drug Trafficker Who Caused Three Fentanyl Overdoses Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison TAMPA, FL. – – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin Lee Carter, Sr., 41, Tampa, to 20 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl, which caused serious bodily injury. Carter had pleaded guilty on March 1, 2021. According to court documents, Carter sold fentanyl to an acquaintance, who... Read more

