Biden makes compromise offer on infrastructure plan as GOP shrugs
One of the principal sticking points in the weeks-long infrastructure talks between the White House and Senate Republicans is financing: officials fundamentally disagree on how to pay for the investments. President Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on the wealthy and big corporations -- a step the GOP refuses to consider -- while Republicans are eyeing increases in the gas tax and other user fees, which the White House has rejected.www.msnbc.com