Springs at Eastmark breaks ground in Mesa
Continental Properties announced the groundbreaking of a luxury, 276-apartment home community in Mesa. The community, Springs at Eastmark, is currently under construction to the south of E Elliot Rd. at the intersection of E Warner Rd. and S Ellsworth Rd, less than five miles east of Gilbert Gateway Towne Center. Springs at Eastmark is a gated community featuring townhome-style studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms apartment homes with private, ground-level entrances.azbigmedia.com