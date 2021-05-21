Springs at Eastmark breaks ground in Mesa

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleContinental Properties announced the groundbreaking of a luxury, 276-apartment home community in Mesa. The community, Springs at Eastmark, is currently under construction to the south of E Elliot Rd. at the intersection of E Warner Rd. and S Ellsworth Rd, less than five miles east of Gilbert Gateway Towne Center. Springs at Eastmark is a gated community featuring townhome-style studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms apartment homes with private, ground-level entrances.

Mesa, AZazbigmedia.com

CPI sells Dover Shores Office Park in Mesa for $8.65M

Commercial Properties, Inc./CORFAC International (CPI), Arizona’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage, announced the sale of Dover Shores Office Park, a ±96,355 multi-tenant square foot property on a 5.09-acre site with 29 suites in total. Located at 2222 and 2266 S. Dobson Road, the office park has 11 free-standing buildings. Five (5) of these buildings have frontage on the Dobson Ranch Lakefront and two (2) of the buildings have frontage on Dobson Road, which feeds directly to the U.S.-60 and Loop 101 Freeways.
Mesa, AZ12news.com

Home Run Stadium batting cages in Mesa at risk of closing

PHOENIX — A longstanding business in our community needs help. After spending more than three decades in Mesa, Home Run Stadium is in a world of financial hurt after Metro Phoenix Light Rail construction and the pandemic. So much so, owner Roc Rothchild, says without charitable donations he may be forced to close.
Mesa, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Mesa becomes 1st US city to adopt Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

PHOENIX — Mesa became the first U.S. city to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, the city announced Tuesday. Developed and launched in the United Kingdom, the program supports travelers with various needs as a way for them to secure additional support they may require while traveling and allows accessible travelers to discreetly be identified as having a disability.
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

What can be done for bike, pedestrian safety?

A recent Tribune story showed most of the vehicle vs. pedestrian recent cases in Mesa were not the fault of drivers, but often-intoxicated pedestrians disobeying laws. But today’s story shows the opposite in recent vehicle-vs- bike cases: The bikers were obeying laws in bike lanes and crosswalks when drivers took them out.
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona Stateazbex.com

Arizona Projects 05-14-21

2. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has announced the groundbreaking of Gateway Executive Airpark, a three-hangar development totaling more than 185.5KSF at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa. The project is now leasing and will be available for occupancy by Q4 2021. Winton Architects, Inc. is the design firm and Sun State Builders the general contractor.
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Mesa students honored as part of BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program

Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest and Salt River Project recently honored 10 Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students as part of BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program. Two were from Mesa: Dylan Caldwell and Andrew Diaz, both from Mesa High School, according to a release. Others honored were:. Quinten...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Cyclists ‘target of prey’ on Mesa streets

Just after midnight On an otherwise quiet May 4, a man was riding his bike on Country Club Drive, approaching Eighth Avenue. Fifty-year-old Carlos Cortez Hernandez was hit by a car, which did not stop. “Unfortunately, the male did not survive his injuries,” said Nik Rasheta, a Mesa Police Department...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Stanfield, AZPosted by
Stanfield News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Stanfield — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Stanfield-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Life Insurance Agent . Flexible Schedule . 100k+ First Year . Remote; 2. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 3. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 6. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Full Time Professional House Cleaner;
Mesa, AZazbigmedia.com

Desert Medical Campus begins 2nd phase of $30M+ renovation

Desert Medical Campus, a four-building medical office complex located on South Dobson Road in Mesa, is currently undergoing the second and final phase of its $30+ million renovation and modernization program. The work planned includes new glass exterior facades, redesign of all public lobbies and common areas, enhanced way finding throughout the campus, updated signage, as well as an attractive outdoor plaza with solar panneled shade canopy and on-site café.
Mesa, AZ85209.com

New Plan in the Works for Ellsworth and Elliot

A 17-acre development project at the northeast corner of Ellsworth Road and Elliot Road in Mesa was announced by Diversified Partners. Ellsworth Road has the highest traffic volume in the City of Mesa, which has a population of 511,000. According to a release, the Elliot Tech Corridor will be including...
Mesa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

ElectraMeccanica begins construction on Mesa plant

Construction officially began Tuesday on ElectraMeccanica’s assembly plant in Mesa, which is expected to be completed in spring of 2022. The $35 million facility will total 235,000 square feet, including 22,000 square feet of offices and 19,000 square feet of laboratory space. Eventually the company plans to employ about 500 people at the plant, and is already hiring for about 80 engineering positions, company CEO Paul Rivera said.