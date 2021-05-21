Follow the TRENDING local news in Sacramento for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

DMV no longer requiring a Social Security card for REAL ID application Sacramento – Californians applying for a REAL ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles now have one less document to provide during the application process. Following updated federal rules, the DMV no longer requires applicants to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. Starting today, Californians can now simply provide their Social Security number. Read more

Sacramento high school investigating after teacher displayed Nazi flag in classroom A high school in suburban Sacramento, Calif., says it has launched a “full investigation” after a teacher reportedly displayed the Nazi flag in the classroom during a lesson. San Juan Unified School District wrote in a statement on Tuesday that a teacher at Rio Americano High School had put up... Read more

'Vampire Fish' spotted twice in California's American River, suggesting its return to the area Apparently, vampires live under the water. An unusual-looking fish is reportedly making a comeback in the American River, as divers said they recently spotted the creature twice in California. Sacramento CBS reported the divers spotted the so-called vampire fish (Pacific lamprey) in the American River, a waterway that runs for... Read more

