Sacramento, CA

Follow the TRENDING local news in Sacramento for the past few days

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Sacramento

DMV no longer requiring a Social Security card for REAL ID application

DMV no longer requiring a Social Security card for REAL ID application

Sacramento – Californians applying for a REAL ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles now have one less document to provide during the application process. Following updated federal rules, the DMV no longer requires applicants to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. Starting today, Californians can now simply provide their Social Security number.

Sacramento

Sacramento high school investigating after teacher displayed Nazi flag in classroom

Sacramento high school investigating after teacher displayed Nazi flag in classroom

A high school in suburban Sacramento, Calif., says it has launched a "full investigation" after a teacher reportedly displayed the Nazi flag in the classroom during a lesson. San Juan Unified School District wrote in a statement on Tuesday that a teacher at Rio Americano High School had put up...

California

'Vampire Fish' spotted twice in California's American River, suggesting its return to the area

'Vampire Fish' spotted twice in California's American River, suggesting its return to the area

Apparently, vampires live under the water. An unusual-looking fish is reportedly making a comeback in the American River, as divers said they recently spotted the creature twice in California. Sacramento CBS reported the divers spotted the so-called vampire fish (Pacific lamprey) in the American River, a waterway that runs for...

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sacramento News Watch

Start immediately with these jobs in Sacramento

These companies in Sacramento are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Print Sales - Work from home or office; 2. Clinical Services Coordinator (Remote Work); 3. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 4. Dental Receptionist/Customer Service Rep - $17.50/Hour; 5. Sales Representative RCM/Healthcare; 6. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Training and Leads Provided!;
Sacramento News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sacramento

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sacramento: 1. Urgent Need - Virtual Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 3. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 4. Senior Project Manager Heavy Civil; 5. Driver - Geo Delivery (Box Truck) (FT/Days/CDL A Required); 6. Legal Assistant / Admin Assistant; 7. Property Manager; 8. Provider (Credentialing) Administrator (Job ID: 21-06101); 9. Sales Representative - Print Sales - Work from home or office; 10. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service;
Sacramento News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sacramento

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sacramento: 1. HR Recruiter; 2. Legal Assistant / Admin Assistant; 3. Provider (Credentialing) Administrator (Job ID: 21-06101); 4. Solar Energy Inside Sales; 5. Account Executive; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring This Week; 8. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits; 10. Full time (Entry Level) - Customer Service Experience Wanted!;
Sacramento News Watch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Sacramento

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sacramento: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Solar Energy Inside Sales; 4. Project Executive; 5. Intramural Sports Coordinator; 6. Coordinator, Climbing Wall and Group Facilitation; 7. Commercial Insurance Associate; 8. Tech Support / Customer Support Rep. (Job ID: 21-05917); 9. Non-Inventory Receiver - NIR; 10. AWESOME COMPANY BENEFITS/ SIGN ON BONUS/ TOP PAY$$$;
California State
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California State

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Sacramento, CA

The New Industrialists

This story is part of our May 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. The old ways of doing business just aren’t good enough. This message from consumers has echoed loud and clear in recent years. Younger generations in particular have pushed for companies to prioritize social good over financial gain.
California State

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we...
California State

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Sacramento, CA

What New CDC Mask Guidance Means For California / Statewide Carbon Offset Program Issues / Future Of Work / Sacramento Restaurant Roundup

The Centers for Disease Control announced last week that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances; we discuss what that means for California’s June 15th reopening and more happenings across the state’s political landscape. The future of the workforce and whether jobs will follow people is also top of mind, with the pandemic slowly ending and a look at Sacramento’s restaurant and eatery scene heading into the summer.
California State

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California State

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California State

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...