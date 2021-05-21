Want to know what is TRENDING around Louisville?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Louisville family devastated after sister killed, brother injured in Nashville crash NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Louisville woman was hit and killed on a Tennessee interstate over the weekend and her brother was seriously injured. The group traveled to Nashville to mark their sister LaTricia Swain's 26th birthday. Early Saturday morning, the group's car was hit on Interstate 40 by a driver... Read more

Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Guadio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program Former Louisville basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio faces a federal extortion charge for allegedly threatening to go public with alleged recruiting violations in an effort to recoup salary when he lost his job in March. Acting United States attorney Michael J Bennett filed the charge in a U.S. District Court... Read more

Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team. Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court. During a... Read more

