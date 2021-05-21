Want to know what is TRENDING around Louisville?

newsbreak-logo
Nashville / wlky.com

Louisville family devastated after sister killed, brother injured in Nashville crash

Louisville family devastated after sister killed, brother injured in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Louisville woman was hit and killed on a Tennessee interstate over the weekend and her brother was seriously injured. The group traveled to Nashville to mark their sister LaTricia Swain's 26th birthday. Early Saturday morning, the group's car was hit on Interstate 40 by a driver... Read more

Louisville / aol.com

Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Guadio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program

Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Guadio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program

Former Louisville basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio faces a federal extortion charge for allegedly threatening to go public with alleged recruiting violations in an effort to recoup salary when he lost his job in March. Acting United States attorney Michael J Bennett filed the charge in a U.S. District Court... Read more

Louisville / foxnews.com

Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion

Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion

Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team. Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court. During a... Read more

News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 3. Remote Inbound Customer Retention Specialist - 300.00 Sign on bonus!!!; 4. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 5. AT&T Customer Service Representative - IMMEDIATE START; 6. Customer Support Representative /Remote/Local; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 9. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support;
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Louisville events coming up

1. Free Virtual Yoga All Levels with Asha Rao — KY; 2. JCPS Deeper Learning Symposium 2021(non-JCPS employees); 3. LaRita’s Celebration; 4. Hot Country Nights: Walker Montgomery presented by 97.5 WAMZ; 5. Drama Team appreciation/anniversary;
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Louisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.36 per gallon

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Louisville, you could be saving up to $1.36 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Thorntons at 100 W Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2025 E Spring St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Louisville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Louisville: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Mattress Sales Representative Jefferstown, KY; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 6. Assistant General Manager Restaurant; 7. Recruiter/Talent Acquisition; 8. Package Sorter - Flexible Shifts; 9. Amazon Package Sorter - $1,000 Sign On Bonus!; 10. Urgent Hiring - Grocery Shopper;
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky StateWSIL TV

1.9 Million people in Kentucky have received at least first COVID-19 shot

(WSIL) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

What you need to know for May 17, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday! Hopefully everyone had a pleasant weekend. Don't forget that today is the last day to file your taxes unless you file an extension!. Here are some top stories for Monday. Where do I need to wear a mask?. While the CDC’s latest...
Louisville, KYWave 3

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Wave 3

Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground. The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey. “There ya...