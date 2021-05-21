Local news digest for the past few days in El Paso

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Stupid Girls Drive Through Closed Outlet Shoppes Of El Paso At Night There is nothing worse than a car full of stupid kids. They do stupid things like speed, cut people off in traffic, and generally make asses out of themselves. This particular group of stupid kids in a car decided that they would do a little shopping at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso while it was closed one night. They drove their car through the mall which usually only sees pedestrian traffic and isn't meant for you to drive up to the storefronts. Read more

'I Woke Up To Blood Dripping on Me Through My Ceiling' I have been living in El Paso, Texas for 10 years and I work for a data company as a data entry clerk. Recently I have been working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic; I live alone because I am divorced, and I have no children. I would describe... Read more

El Paso semitruck driver dies in crash on I-10 in New Mexico DEMING, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died in a crash on Interstate 10 between Deming and Lordsburg on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 33-year-old Steven Carpenter of El Paso. Officials with New Mexico State Police said the crash involved four tractor-trailer trucks. The crash was reported to... Read more

