El Paso, TX

Local news digest for the past few days in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

El Paso / kisselpaso.com

Stupid Girls Drive Through Closed Outlet Shoppes Of El Paso At Night

There is nothing worse than a car full of stupid kids. They do stupid things like speed, cut people off in traffic, and generally make asses out of themselves. This particular group of stupid kids in a car decided that they would do a little shopping at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso while it was closed one night. They drove their car through the mall which usually only sees pedestrian traffic and isn't meant for you to drive up to the storefronts. Read more

El Paso / newsweek.com

'I Woke Up To Blood Dripping on Me Through My Ceiling'

I have been living in El Paso, Texas for 10 years and I work for a data company as a data entry clerk. Recently I have been working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic; I live alone because I am divorced, and I have no children. I would describe... Read more

New Mexico / kfoxtv.com

El Paso semitruck driver dies in crash on I-10 in New Mexico

DEMING, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died in a crash on Interstate 10 between Deming and Lordsburg on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 33-year-old Steven Carpenter of El Paso. Officials with New Mexico State Police said the crash involved four tractor-trailer trucks. The crash was reported to... Read more

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Paso: 1. 201 N Mesa St (915) 533-3709; 2. 5305 Montana Ave (915) 772-2824; 3. 680 E Redd Rd (915) 842-8680; 4. 1780 Lee Trevino Dr (915) 599-9000; 5. 8041 N Mesa St Suite A (915) 585-1458; 6. 801 Sunland Park Dr (915) 255-4744; 7. 1874 Joe Battle Blvd (915) 849-5011; 8. 6101 Gateway Blvd W 915-774-5205; 9. 641 N Resler Dr STE 306-7 915-584-6337; 10. 5200 Montana Ave 915-778-0680; 11. 3100 N Mesa St 915-351-1183; 12. 11320 Montwood Dr 915-855-9772; 13. 5630 N Desert Blvd 915-845-1422; 14. 7022 N Mesa St 915-584-9481; 15. 10765 Kenworthy St 915-821-3031; 16. 2200 N Yarbrough Dr 915-591-8157; 17. 7001 Gateway Blvd W 915-771-0004; 18. 3310 Fort Blvd (915) 564-5451; 19. 8889 Gateway Blvd W BUILDING #A100 915-599-8571; 20. 1329 George Dieter Dr 915-594-3838; 21. 10600 Montana Ave 915-591-4655; 22. 1210 Wedgewood Dr 915-591-9496; 23. 302 S Oregon St 915-532-4344; 24. 800 N Zaragoza Rd 915-860-1670; 25. 1607 N Zaragoza Rd 915-856-0071; 26. 890 N Resler Dr 915-584-1359; 27. 11685 Montwood Dr 915-855-7704; 28. 5900 N Mesa St 915-584-1153; 29. 2879 Montana Ave 915-566-4464; 30. 2800 N Mesa St 915-533-6883; 31. 1831 Lee Trevino Dr 915-594-1129; 32. 1100 Geronimo Dr 915-778-9301; 33. 10780 Kenworthy St 915-821-2698; 34. 8045 N Loop Dr 915-592-5849; 35. 9428 Dyer St 915-751-4415; 36. 8050 N Mesa St 915-585-0491; 37. 12390 Edgemere Blvd 915-849-6849; 38. 4530 Woodrow Bean 915-757-0151; 39. 9441 Alameda Ave 915-860-7171; 40. 1850 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6405; 41. 1551 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6840; 42. 12236 Montana Ave 915-255-4031; 43. 951 N Resler Dr 915-875-0124; 44. 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr 915-849-7796; 45. 7831 Paseo del Norte Ste A 915-259-1945; 46. 5631 Dyer St 915-245-3510; 47. 1110 Sunland Park Dr 915-352-2816;
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

These El Paso companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in El Paso are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 4. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 5. Sales - Work from Home; 6. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 7. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 8. Customer Support Work From Home; 9. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 10. Customer Service Sales Representative;
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

TRENDING local news happened around El Paso

1. Blood Dripping From Apartment Ceiling Wakes Up West Texas Woman | 2. Blood Drips on Sleeping Woman's Face From Ceiling Caused by Rotting Body on Floor Above | 3. New report from the FBI and DHS says deaths from domestic extremists motivated by race are on the rise
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in El Paso right now

(EL PASO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the El Paso area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3815 Pershing Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

No experience necessary — El Paso companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Broker-No experience needed 2. Customer Service - Multiple SUMMER 2021 Positions Open! 3. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train 4. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring! 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 6. Account Specialist 7. Machine Operators 8. Customer Service - Entry Level / Full Time 9. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 10. CDL-A Truck Driver
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon

EL PASO, Texas -- More than fifty people drew messages of love, support and kindness on the sidewalks of a far east El Paso neighborhood Sunday as a way of showing one family they belong in the neighborhood and they’re not alone.  "This graffiti is seen only in ghettos, unless you come from the ghetto The post Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in El Paso

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in El Paso: 1. Health Insurance Agents Wanted- Full Support/ Free Leads/ Paid Direct; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 3. Consultative Virtual Sales Representative - Warm Leads and Leadership; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 5. Merchandiser Travel Team-Multiple Openings; 6. On-Demand Van Driver; 7. Sales Representative; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Sales Representative; 10. Team Truck Drivers;
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

(KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 53 new COVID-19 cases including 6 additional delayed case. El Paso stands at 135,448 cases. Four deaths were reported, the death toll raises to 2,594. Officials say a woman in her 60s, and three women in their 80s all had underlying health...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

NADB approves El Paso area water projects; Signs air quality agreement

San Antonio – During its first meeting of 2021 held this morning online, the Board of Directors of the North American Development Bank (NADB) approved three new projects in the water sector that represent a total investment of US$8.26 million. The first project is a drinking water distribution system for...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso’s Saba Investments formalizes investment in Parallel Health

Borderplex technology fund, SABA Investments announced Monday that they had formalized a 100k investment into Parallel Health. Co-Founders Natalise Kalea Robinson, MBA and Nathan Brown, PhD are at the helm of the company and bring with them deep expertise in biotech, microbial systems, and consumer health. “If there is anything...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

BOTA overnight construction may delay drivers headed to Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Drivers who commute to Mexico can expect some delays due to overnight closures at the Bridge of the Americas. The overnight construction at the Bridge of the Americas is part of the on-going I-10 Connect project. The area being focused on is the I-110 Paisano Drive interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

El Paso continues to make progress on COVID-19, but challenges remain

El Paso has settled into a “new normal” with COVID-19, with a few hundred new cases each week, hospitalizations inching downward and a slowing rate of vaccinations. Because of this, we’re going to suspend our weekly data report after this week. If the current trends continue, the reports would convey little new information each week.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Rosa’s Cantina fights to get land back from TxDOT

Adolpho Telles and his daughter, Patricia, co-owners of Rosa’s Cantina watering hole on Doniphan, fought to keep the state from taking property they needed for parking but lost in an eminent domain dispute in 2017. Now, they’re fighting to get the property back because the Texas Department of Transportation, or...
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Overnight construction expected for 3 weeks at Bridge of the Americas southbound

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Drivers who commute to Mexico can expect some delays due to overnight closures at the Bridge of the Americas. The overnight construction at the Bridge of the Americas is part of the on-going I-10 Connect project. The area being focused on is the I-110 Paisano Drive interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
El Paso, TX
El Paso Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: El Paso sites that have it on hand

El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.