TRENDING local news happened around Columbus

Burgeoning Columbus, Ohio Rapper Boog The Bandit Fatally Shot Columbus, OH – Up-and-coming Ohio rapper Boog The Bandit was gunned down in the capital of Columbus on Thursday (May 20), HipHopDX can confirm. According to local media 10WBNS, the shooting occurred between the streets East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. Columbus police say they were notified by Mount Carmel East Hospital after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. local time — and was pronounced dead just a few moments later. Read more

Increasing need for child psychiatric services: Inside an Ohio behavioral health center NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden has rare access inside the psychiatric crisis department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The past year has brought a stunning increase in the proportion of mental health visits to the ER — up 31 percent nationally for those 12 to 17, and 24 percent for kids 5 to 11. Read more

The myth of ‘nobody wants to work’ When Heather FitzGerald walked into her job at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Easton on March 15 of last year, she was immediately struck by the silence. There was no music playing, and all of the televisions, which were typically tuned to various sports programs, were all prepared to broadcast the same press conference led by Gov. Mike DeWine, who was gearing up to announce the steps the state would be taking to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more

