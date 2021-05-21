TRENDING local news happened around Columbus

newsbreak-logo
Columbus, OH

Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago
Ohio / hiphopdx.com

Burgeoning Columbus, Ohio Rapper Boog The Bandit Fatally Shot

Columbus, OH – Up-and-coming Ohio rapper Boog The Bandit was gunned down in the capital of Columbus on Thursday (May 20), HipHopDX can confirm. According to local media 10WBNS, the shooting occurred between the streets East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. Columbus police say they were notified by Mount Carmel East Hospital after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. local time — and was pronounced dead just a few moments later. Read more

Ohio / nbcnews.com

Increasing need for child psychiatric services: Inside an Ohio behavioral health center

NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden has rare access inside the psychiatric crisis department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The past year has brought a stunning increase in the proportion of mental health visits to the ER — up 31 percent nationally for those 12 to 17, and 24 percent for kids 5 to 11. Read more

Columbus / columbusalive.com

The myth of ‘nobody wants to work’

When Heather FitzGerald walked into her job at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Easton on March 15 of last year, she was immediately struck by the silence. There was no music playing, and all of the televisions, which were typically tuned to various sports programs, were all prepared to broadcast the same press conference led by Gov. Mike DeWine, who was gearing up to announce the steps the state would be taking to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus: 1. 1400 Parsons Ave (614) 449-9399; 2. 3355 E Livingston Ave (614) 237-3737; 3. 840 W 3rd Ave 614-294-2344; 4. 4485 Refugee Rd (614) 861-7171; 5. 2000 E Main St (614) 252-1064; 6. 1585 Georgesville Square Dr (614) 878-1664; 7. 150 W Sycamore St (614) 340-7980; 8. 1350 N High St (614) 294-1696; 9. 1745 Morse Rd (614) 405-9401; 10. 3600 Soldano Boulevard (614) 274-8108; 11. 3637 S High St (614) 492-1081; 12. 2090 Crown Plaza Dr (614) 326-5650; 13. 199 Graceland Blvd (614) 410-1108; 14. 1177 Polaris Pkwy (614) 430-2445; 15. 7000 E Broad St (614) 575-3741; 16. 1441 Parsons Ave (614) 445-5734; 17. 1375 Chambers Rd (614) 488-4062; 18. 3417 N High St (614) 263-1796; 19. 2161 Eakin Rd (614) 274-7748; 20. 1661 Hilliard Rome Rd 614-529-5110; 21. 3950 Morse Rd 614-476-4224; 22. 6201 E Broad St 614-367-7526; 23. 1040 Polaris Pkwy 614-781-1037; 24. 3445 S High St 614-497-3745; 25. 3583 E Broad St 614-237-9123; 26. 3015 E Livingston Ave 614-236-8622; 27. 2770 W Broad St 614-276-9745; 28. 1280 Demorest Rd 614-279-1962; 29. 3093 Cleveland Ave 614-263-7551; 30. 4890 N High St 614-261-9013; 31. 2150 E Dublin Granville Rd 614-523-1165; 32. 5195 N Hamilton Rd 614-476-0988; 33. 1162 Harrisburg Pike 614-351-0266; 34. 4530 Kenny Rd 614-326-0689; 35. 3900 Morse Rd 614-476-2070; 36. 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive 614-876-7850; 37. 3579 S High St 614-409-0683; 38. 2700 Bethel Rd 614-326-0083; 39. 1221 Georgesville Rd 614-275-9811;
Columbus events coming soon

1. Scroll Stopper! Worthington, Ohio. Look & Learn + Instagram Workshop; 2. Zumbini with Gretchen In Person Class; 3. Movie Night: "What Killed Michael Brown?" (with Director Q&A); 4. Commentary from Champions - Mini Match; 5. GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group;
Vaccine database: Columbus sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Work remotely in Columbus — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Call Center - Sales Representative; 2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 3. E-Mail Chat Customer Service; 4. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home; 5. Customer Service Representative (remote); 6. Licensed Insurance Agent (Remote) - Top Agents Make $150k+;
Columbus gas at $2.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBUS, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $1.48 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 3304 E Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1010 Harmon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
10TV

Columbus businesses adjusting to updated mask guidelines

Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that June 2 will be the day Ohio lifts current health mandates, which include wearing masks. Vaccinated adults can shed the face coverings in outdoor and in most indoor settings, there are a few exceptions. But business owners are now facing a new challenge:...
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

The List: 9 Most Endangered Sites of 2021

Columbus Landmarks has released its annual Most Endangered Buildings list, highlighting eight buildings – and one iconic sign – that are at risk of being demolished, redeveloped, or simply left to deteriorate. This year’s list features three different buildings on Mt. Vernon Avenue, one Downtown building, and two former churches.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Gas prices increase in Central Ohio Monday as demand increases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices saw an increase in Central Ohio Monday as summer travel season nears. GasBuddy reports prices increased by 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.88 per gallon in Columbus. This is is nearly 21 cents higher than a month ago and a dollar per gallon higher than this time a year ago.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Donatos offers free pizza to entice job seekers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting this Wednesday, Donatos announced it is holding weekly hiring events as locations are in need of more workers. The company is offering job seekers a free large 1-topping pizza along with open interviews Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. "Join us for pizza, then join...
Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Columbus

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Columbus: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Warehouse Job Fair; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Financial Sales Representative - $30-$40/hr (base+commision)!; 5. Human Resources Generalist; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 7. Grocery Shopper - Hiring Immediately; 8. Retail Store Manager; 9. T-Mobile Retail Sales Representative; 10. Customer Retention Specialist;
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.