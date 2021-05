House Democratic leadership has considered the possibility of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez filing a restraining order against Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Republican verbally attacked the New York lawmaker.Top Democrats floated the idea of Ms Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order, Politico reports, but have gone back and forth on the legality of the order.It was noted by these lawmakers that the New York Democrat would likely have to file a restraining order on her own if she wanted one. But how it would work in prohibiting contact with Ms Greene remained unknown. The discussion came after several heated incidents...