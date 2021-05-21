newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

z94.com
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Cryptic#Clip#New Media#Video#Message#Time#Fall#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
San Diego, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Appears To Be Teasing 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 'Black Album'

METALLICA is apparently teasing a deluxe version of the band's self-titled album. Earlier today, METALLICA shared a video of the band performing the song "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. It was accompanied by the caption "'And the road becomes my bride…' — San Diego 1992" along with the hashtags "#fbf", "#BlackAlbum2021" and "#ComingThisFall". The Facebook and Instagram posts have since been edited to remove the "#ComingThisFall" hashtag, but the hashtag can still be found in the Facebook post's edit history.
InternetEDMTunes

The Chainsmokers Awaken Social Media Profiles to Tease New Music

Its been a long while since we’ve written about The Chainsmokers. Seven months, to be exact. Our last post was about how Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, AKA The Chainsmokers won the Billboard Music Awards top artists award. In doing so, they beat out the late Avicii, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello. Judging off their last album, I would say this was well deserved. Now, it seems as though the duo is set to make a comeback, by the way of new music. At least we hope. I say this, as The Chainsmokers recently took to social media to change their default profile headers & photos, drop an official website. The photo they updated to you ask — you can find that, below.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jessica Simpson posts heartfelt tribute to Eric Johnson on social media

Jessica Simpson has celebrated 11 years with Eric Johnson through a heartfelt Instagram post. The 40-year-old singer met Eric in May 2010 and the loved-up duo – who have Maxwell, nine, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two, together – tied the knot in Montecito, California in July 2014. Alongside a black-and-white...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Slipknot Making ‘God Music’ in the Studio Right Now, Says Clown in Huge Update

In a new interview with Download Festival host Kylie Olsson, Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has offered an update on Slipknot's progress in the studio as they work toward what will presumably be the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Clown noted the band is making "God music" and that for the first time in their recording career, Corey Taylor has fully completed his lyrics prior to entering the studio.
Norton, MABoston Globe

Black bear becomes a social media star

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs. BEAR WITH ME. A black bear was...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Creative Bloq

The viral photo editing hack that's all over TikTok

If you're longing to evoke the heady days of summer in your pictures, you're in luck as there's a new iPhone photo-editing hack in town. TikTok users are going wild for this magic formula, which transforms your photos into warm, sun-drenched utopias. The only catch is that the original photo has to be taken in bright, natural light.
Internetwersm.com

The Best Times And Days To Post On Social Media In 2021

Sprout Social has conducted a comprehensive study on the best times and days to post on social platforms in 2021. Trying to figure out the best times and days of the week to post on social media has always been a tough nut to crack. Even if you had it...
Minoritiesarcurrent.com

Social media: The coming out story

Genesis 1:27-28: “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds.'”
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bella Hadid faces backlash over social media post

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in a since-deleted social media post. In the Instagram post spotted by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Slipknot + Gnarls Barkley ‘Crazy’ Mashup Is as Catchy as It Is Confusing

Mashups can get crazy, but a new Slipknot meets Gnarls Barkley mashup might be the craziest of them all — crazy good, that is. Still, hearing it could be confusing at first. Because who'd have guessed that Corey Taylor's vocals from Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone single "Sulfur" over Gnarls Barkley's 2006 smash, "Crazy," would work so well together? Surprisingly, they do, and the two compositions combine to create an enthralling earworm all its own.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Angels & Airwaves Drop Soaring New Song ‘Euphoria’

Angels & Airwaves have delivered their first musical entry of 2021, dropping the soaring new track "Euphoria" that can be heard in the video player below. Though the band's past work has often felt a little hypnotic and futuristic, the latest Angels & Airwaves track has a little more bite. That's something that wasn't lost on Tom DeLonge, who explained, “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken home.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Noisecreep

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Did a Twitter user really reference 2 modern memes back in 2010? User’s ‘Chungus Among Us’ tweet sparks time travel debate

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.