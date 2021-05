Singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp calls from a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “I’m house sitting for some friends – they have rats and snakes and chickens and dogs,” he says. “I’m making sure they don’t all eat each other!” He takes a break from his zookeeper duties to discuss May Day, his latest album (released on May 21 via Grand Phony). These new tracks continue the clever storytelling and melodic mastery that Schoepp has displayed on all of his releases, starting with his 2011 debut album, Run, Engine, Run. As Schoepp explains, creating May Day was an especially challenging (yet cathartic) experience.