Follow the TRENDING local news in Cincinnati for the past few days

LATEST NEWS

Franklin County, 16 other Ohio counties at 'Red Alert Level 3' in latest advisory map COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The number of Ohio counties at "Red Alert Level 3" on the latest coronavirus health advisory map dwindled Thursday with most of the state at "Orange Alert Level 2." Notable counties to be downgraded include Hamilton County, home of Cincinnati, and Montgomery County, home of Dayton.... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Judges send Ohio’s case against Census back to lower court An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau’s delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio. A week... Read more

TOP LIKED

Republicans vie for Trump’s blessing in Ohio Senate primary CINCINNATI (AP) — One candidate has been circulating a who’s-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by a third candidate’s fundraiser just to say hello. The... Read more

