Cincinnati, OH

Follow the TRENDING local news in Cincinnati for the past few days

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago
Ohio / abc6onyourside.com

Franklin County, 16 other Ohio counties at 'Red Alert Level 3' in latest advisory map

Franklin County, 16 other Ohio counties at 'Red Alert Level 3' in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The number of Ohio counties at "Red Alert Level 3" on the latest coronavirus health advisory map dwindled Thursday with most of the state at "Orange Alert Level 2." Notable counties to be downgraded include Hamilton County, home of Cincinnati, and Montgomery County, home of Dayton.... Read more

Ohio / apnews.com

Judges send Ohio’s case against Census back to lower court

Judges send Ohio’s case against Census back to lower court

An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau’s delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio. A week... Read more

Cincinnati / apnews.com

Republicans vie for Trump’s blessing in Ohio Senate primary

Republicans vie for Trump’s blessing in Ohio Senate primary

CINCINNATI (AP) — One candidate has been circulating a who’s-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by a third candidate’s fundraiser just to say hello. The... Read more

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Cincinnati, OH Posted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cincinnati

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cincinnati: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE /ONLINE -- PBP; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 5. Seasonal Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now; 6. Delivery Associate DKY4 Cincinnati, OH (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. Retail Merchandiser; 9. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 10. Home Weekly-80% BOL-$5,000-Class A;
Cincinnati, OH Posted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Tuesday has sun for Cincinnati — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CINCINNATI, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cincinnati. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cincinnati, OH Posted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Job alert: These Cincinnati jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cincinnati: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. FedEx Warehouse - Package/Handling; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 5. Customer Sales Representative; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. PT Library Customer Adviser - Mt Washington Branch; 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver;
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Cincinnati mayor to update city’s mask requirements

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is expected to update the city’s mask requirements Monday in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In accordance with CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, I will...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.