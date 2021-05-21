Merritt named Red Angus Association scholarship winner

"Summer is coming and the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is gearing up for the Annual Appreciation Golf Tournament! This event will be held on July 12, at Sidney Country Club. We're looking forward to hosting this tournament to celebrate our farming and ranching community. The Sidney Chamber is so grateful for the sponsorships that make this event possible. Sponsorship opportunities have been offered to past sponsors but we're still looking for more. If your business is interested in sponsoring this event, please contact the Sidney Chamber at 406-433-1916."