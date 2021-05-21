Merritt named Red Angus Association scholarship winner
The Red Angus Association of America Junior Activities Committee is pleased to name Ali Merritt, a Junior Red Angus member from Sidney, as a recipient of a $500 college scholarship. These association scholarships are awarded to JRA members that are active in the association, as well as in their communities and the beef industry, and are planning to attend a two-year or four-year university in the coming year. Recipients completed an extensive application and interview process and have proven their leadership and.www.sidneyherald.com