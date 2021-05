Sometimes I like to imagine I’m a workaday jazz musician from a very specific point in time. It’s May 1941 in New York City. I’m dragging and it’s getting late, but I head on over to Minton’s Playhouse, where some cats are going to jam into the morning. I park myself out of the way, listen to the nascent forms of bebop taking hold, but it’s only when a 24-year-old guitarist starts doing his thing that I shed all vestiges of the soporific and come alive.