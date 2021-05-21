Want to know what is TRENDING around Milwaukee?

newsbreak-logo
Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QE5Ev_0a7JtRHY00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Milwaukee / cbs58.com

Milwaukee McDonald's workers demand $15 minimum wage, stage walkout amid nationwide hiring crunch

Milwaukee McDonald's workers demand $15 minimum wage, stage walkout amid nationwide hiring crunch

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A rally was held near the McDonald's at 27th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee Wednesday, May 19. We've seen these strikes from time to time in recent years. Wednesday's event was scheduled one day before the company's annual shareholders meeting. What's new here is that this... Read more

Milwaukee / apnews.com

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city settle their legal fight over his job. “If you can’t get it settled within the 45 days, then my order goes... Read more

Milwaukee / wisn.com

Body of Milwaukee rapper found in back seat of burning car

Body of Milwaukee rapper found in back seat of burning car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee rapper is the latest victim to be added to the city's growing list of homicide cases. Police are investigating if the person responsible tried to destroy evidence. Lamonn Young, 42, was found dead about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in a burning car near North 57th Street and... Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee moves city recycling to biweekly pickup beginning June 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- The city of Milwaukee is ramping up its recycling program. Beginning June 1, recycling will be picked up every 9other week for one-to-four unit households. Initially it was once a month, and then every third week before this change. Sanitation services will also provide more than...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mask confusion: Milwaukee mandate changes expected soon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's mask mandate conflicts with the CDC's guidance. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can go maskless in public – and now, city officials say they will be updating their mask mandates soon. "Well, there sure is a conflict," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman. There is definitely mask...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recycling program improvements in Milwaukee, every other week collection

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced Monday, May 17 recycling program improvements. The improvements include the city transitioning to every other week, spring through fall, a citywide recycling collection schedule while providing more than 18,000 recycling carts to residents currently under 18-gallon bin service.
Menomonee Falls, WIUrban Milwaukee

Hazardous Waste Excavation Proposal Causes Widespread Concern

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, May 18 at the Menomonee Falls Municipal Building, W156 N8480 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls. Attendance in the hearing room will be limited to 25 mask-wearing people. Zoom attendance is encouraged and pre-registration available at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/calendar/hearing/43766. In addition, WDNR will accept written comments until May 28.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

BBB Business Tip: Top 10 scams targeting small businesses

Milwaukee, Wis. – Scams can impact every business, regardless of location, size, or industry. But they are especially a problem for small businesses. Local businesses and start-ups often don’t have the cybersecurity support or established accounting processes of larger companies. This can make them more vulnerable to scams. Fortunately, knowledge...
Brookfield, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Mania For Trading Cards Causes Issues

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Riverworks Financial Clinic expands to help Milwaukee residents gain financial stability

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Riverworks Development Corporation (Riverworks), a neighborhood-based nonprofit known for its economic and community development initiatives on Milwaukee’s...