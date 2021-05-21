Want to know what is TRENDING around Milwaukee?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Milwaukee McDonald's workers demand $15 minimum wage, stage walkout amid nationwide hiring crunch MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A rally was held near the McDonald's at 27th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee Wednesday, May 19. We've seen these strikes from time to time in recent years. Wednesday's event was scheduled one day before the company's annual shareholders meeting. What's new here is that this... Read more

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city settle their legal fight over his job. “If you can’t get it settled within the 45 days, then my order goes... Read more

Body of Milwaukee rapper found in back seat of burning car MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee rapper is the latest victim to be added to the city's growing list of homicide cases. Police are investigating if the person responsible tried to destroy evidence. Lamonn Young, 42, was found dead about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in a burning car near North 57th Street and... Read more

