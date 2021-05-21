newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 1 day ago

After months of almost cinematic twists and turns, an overture from a Swiss billionaire and campaigns from journalists for local ownership, shareholders have decided the fate of Tribune Publishing: Hedge fund Alden Global Capital will buy the Chicago Tribune parent for $17.25 per share. Shareholders voted for the deal this...

capitolfax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Chicago Area#High Tech#Newspapers#Bill Lake#Capitol Fax Com#Illinois News Radar#Latest Post#Swiss#Tribune Publishing#Alden Global Capital#Gannett Gatehouse#Essential State Employee#The Sun Times#Sears#Fav Human#Banish Misfortune#Alden Capital#K3#Wbez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Thousands march in Loop in support of Palestinians, what Chicago commuters returning to public transit are finding and meet the Tribune’s new food critics

Good morning, Chicago. Before we get to our regular coronavirus updates and other news, I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Nicole Stock and I’ve been the person behind Daywatch for the last year. I’m an audience editor for the Tribune and a Northwestern graduate, and it’s been a pleasure to bring you the news you need to know to your inbox each morning. As the Tribune ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Racial Inequality In How Chicago-Area Homes Are Valued Is Increasing

Don Robinson wonders if he should start a whitewashing business. It would help Black homeowners erase their presence — taking down Black photographs and artwork so their properties can sell at a higher price. “One of the things that really hurt us most is that we do have to take...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

Freedom of the press comes at a cost. But who’s going to foot the bill?

Freedom of the press is a quintessential part of our democracy. In 1892, journalist and civil rights leader Ida B. Wells investigated and reported on lynchings in the South, making data on racial discrimination and lynching accessible to the public for the first time in the U.S., which led to the publishing of her 1895 piece called, “The Red Record: Tabulated Statistics and Alleged Causes of Lynching in the United States.”
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

Would you buy Leopold and Loeb's fingerprints? A famous murder weapon? Chicago museums sometimes face similar questions

CHICAGO — The other day I spoke to a guy in Los Angeles who was selling, he said, an authentic sheet of fingerprints taken by Chicago police after the arrest of Leopold and Loeb, nearly a century ago this month. He said he was hoping to sell it to “someone very wealthy in the Chicago area.” He wants $137,500 (“non-negotiable”). This guy, Gary Zimet, a longtime dealer of historical artifacts and spectacularly unsettling memorabilia, assured me the piece is genuine. Nina Barrett, author of a 2018 history, “The Leopold and Loeb Files: An Intimate Look at One of America’s Most infamous Crimes” (not to mention, owner of Evanston bookstore Bookends & Beginnings), couldn’t vouch for the authenticity of the fingerprints but said that official paperwork connected with the crime has a long history of circulating among collections. Indeed, the special collections department at Northwestern University’s Deering Library maintains more than 50 boxes of Leopold and Loeb artifacts, including fan mail to the murderers and a ransom note sent to the parents of the boy they killed.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: This is how wokeness ends

My friend Rod Dreher recently had a blog post for The American Conservative called “Why Are Conservatives in Despair?” He explained that conservatives are in despair because a hostile ideology — wokeness or social justice or critical race theory — is sweeping across America the way Bolshevism swept across the Russian Empire before the October Revolution in 1917.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Last Week in Evanston

In case you missed any of the most important news last week, here’s a roundup of the top stories from the RoundTable this past week. New Council, Clerk Sworn In. Mayor Daniel Biss and members of the 81st Evanston City Council were officially sworn in to office in a special ceremony at the May 10 City Council meeting.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 15-16 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,366,268 cases and 22,439 deaths. There were 52,013 tests reported in the previous 24 hours and the seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percent of total test is 2.4% What’s allowed as Illinois and Chicago reopen: The rules for ...
Illinois Statetherealdeal.com

Illinois’ eviction moratorium will end in August, Pritzker says

Illinois’ ban on residential evictions will end in August, more than a year after Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed the emergency measure in response to the pademic. The governor announced the planned phaseout in a Monday morning press conference, but cushioned the news by saying the state would use $1.5 billion in federal funds to help struggling renters and their landlords, according to Crain’s.