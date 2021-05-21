TRENDING local news happened around Jacksonville

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Jacksonville man wins $1M just in time to buy new family cars after both broke down JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lots of money came just in time for one Jacksonville man. Curtis Fuller, 38, spent $5 for the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game and won the $1 million top prize. The Florida Lottery said he bought the winning ticket at the Daily’s located at 711 Duval Station... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Daniel Gray, Florida Man Posting About Capitol Riot on Instagram, Allegedly Pushed Female Officer Down Steps Daniel Paul Gray appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, following his arrest on Tuesday for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. One of the charges he faces is for forcibly pushing a female police officer down the stairs in the... Read more

TOP LIKED

Florida man wins $1M lottery jackpot after both family vehicles break down May 20 (UPI) -- A Florida man said his $1 million lottery prize came at the end of a string of bad luck that included his truck breaking down just two days after his wife's car broke down. Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.