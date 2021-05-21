TRENDING local news happened around Jacksonville

newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Jacksonville

Jacksonville man wins $1M just in time to buy new family cars after both broke down

Jacksonville man wins $1M just in time to buy new family cars after both broke down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lots of money came just in time for one Jacksonville man. Curtis Fuller, 38, spent $5 for the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game and won the $1 million top prize. The Florida Lottery said he bought the winning ticket at the Daily's located at 711 Duval Station...

Florida

Daniel Gray, Florida Man Posting About Capitol Riot on Instagram, Allegedly Pushed Female Officer Down Steps

Daniel Gray, Florida Man Posting About Capitol Riot on Instagram, Allegedly Pushed Female Officer Down Steps

Daniel Paul Gray appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, following his arrest on Tuesday for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. One of the charges he faces is for forcibly pushing a female police officer down the stairs in the...

Florida / upi.com

Florida man wins $1M lottery jackpot after both family vehicles break down

Florida man wins $1M lottery jackpot after both family vehicles break down

May 20 (UPI) -- A Florida man said his $1 million lottery prize came at the end of a string of bad luck that included his truck breaking down just two days after his wife's car broke down. Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his... Read more

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville calendar: What's coming up

1. Jacksonville vs Indianapolis All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience; 2. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — Jacksonville; 3. The Katz Downstairz present: The Jam :The Karaoke Edition; 4. Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design: Wireframes and Prototypes; 5. Adult Mental Health First Aid - BLENDED CLASS;
Jacksonville News Alert

Work remotely in Jacksonville — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Outside Sales Representative; 2. Customer Service Representative REMOTE^; 3. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 4. Call Center customer service Representative (Work from Home); 5. (Remote) Healthcare Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Call Center Representative; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Work From Home Customer Service Representative - EQUIPMENT PROVIDED!!!! $12.75 For Training and P...; 9. Customer Service Call center Representative (Work from Home); 10. Customer Service Specialist - Bilingual;
Jacksonville News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Jacksonville?

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Prime Stop Food Store at 1291 Lake Forest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 7695 Merrill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Jacksonville

Farm Share holding 4 food distribution events in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be giving out food to Floridians in need at four drive-thru events across the Jacksonville area this week, the food bank announced Monday. Through these Farm Share food distribution events, individuals and families struggling to make ends meet will get fresh produce and non-perishable...
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville events calendar

1. Thinkful Webinar | Technical Project Management: Tools of the Trade; 2. Sun Printing; 3. FMI presents: Annual Kingdom Ladies Retreat: Relax, Relate, Release; 4. Lunch & Learn: Doug Eng // Structure of Nature | Nature of Structure; 5. Free 60-Minute Virtual Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- Jacksonville;
WJCT News

St. Nicholas Mural By Jacksonville Artist Takes Shape

Drivers on Atlantic Boulevard heading east from San Marco are in for a colorful new visual treat. A new mural taking shape in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood celebrates the community's history. Local artist Mary Joan Hinson was commissioned to create the mural by Dr. Rene Pulido on the side of...
Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is "scrambling" to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Masks optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Face masks will be optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies, Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey said. In a Facebook post Saturday, Hershey said that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene issued the following statement regarding face masks at outdoor graduations:. "Masks at outdoor graduations on school campuses will...
Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
First Coast News

Wake Up and Save: Deals on gas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The average price of gas across the country is now over 3 dollars a gallon, according to AAA data. As you begin to plan those summer road trips and vacations, you'll be using more gas than usual. Saving money on gas can be difficult if you aren't...