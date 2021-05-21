Want to know what is TRENDING around Orlando?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA announced its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday. It said an “above normal” season is most likely, at a 60% chance. NOAA said it expects 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes for the 2021 season. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Florida couple used doughnuts to lure bears — then sicced dogs on them for social media A Florida couple has admitted to using doughnuts to lure black bears — and then siccing packs of dogs on them to make barbaric social media videos. Charles Scarbrough, 32, and his wife Hannah, 29, both pleaded guilty last week in connection with the sick videos made in a national forest north of Orlando, according to The Ocala Star Banner. Read more

TOP LIKED

Florida death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 killings ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor has agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for the 1975 murders of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance at the family’s furniture store and landed him on death row. Monique H. Worrell, who was elected state attorney... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.