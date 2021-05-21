newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Want to know what is TRENDING around Orlando?

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2PPd_0a7Jt5C300

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Orlando / wftv.com

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA announced its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday. It said an “above normal” season is most likely, at a 60% chance. NOAA said it expects 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes for the 2021 season. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / nypost.com

Florida couple used doughnuts to lure bears — then sicced dogs on them for social media

Florida couple used doughnuts to lure bears — then sicced dogs on them for social media

A Florida couple has admitted to using doughnuts to lure black bears — and then siccing packs of dogs on them to make barbaric social media videos. Charles Scarbrough, 32, and his wife Hannah, 29, both pleaded guilty last week in connection with the sick videos made in a national forest north of Orlando, according to The Ocala Star Banner. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Florida / apnews.com

Florida death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 killings

Florida death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 killings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor has agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for the 1975 murders of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance at the family’s furniture store and landed him on death row. Monique H. Worrell, who was elected state attorney... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
107
Followers
177
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

No experience necessary — Orlando companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 2. Direct Sales 3. Entry Level Sales Trainee 4. Sales Representative Entry Level 5. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome!
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Orlando events coming up

1. BOTTOMS UP THE DAY PARTY BO BIRTHDAY + ORLANDO CARNIVAL WEEKEND; 2. Law of Attraction LIVE Podcast Workshop and Brunch with Steven Canyon; 3. Free 60-Minute Virtual Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- Orlando; 4. MCA Presents Straight Men Real Makeup;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

A job on your schedule? These Orlando positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Orlando-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 4. Customer Service Representative - Full Time or Part Time; 5. Call Center Agent - Pharmacy Programs - Part-Time; 6. Passenger Service Agent; 7. PAX: Passenger Service Agent; 8. Customer Service Rep (Part Time); 9. Retail Merchandiser; 10. Part-time Sales Associate - Airport;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Job alert: These Orlando jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Orlando: 1. Sales / Customer Service; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 4. Talent Acquisition Partner; 5. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week; 6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Delivery Associate DFL5 Orlando, FL (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 8. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Florida; 9. Virtual Sales Representative warm Leads - Recession Proof; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Work remotely in Orlando — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Account Manager For Public Relations Firm (Remote Option); 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. National Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Remote Job For Customer Service Representative; 5. Work From Home Customer Representative; 6. Healthcare Customer Service Representative - Remote/Work from Home; 7. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative; 8. Call Center Representative English/Spanish speaking; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - $15.00/hr + Commission - Deland;
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

What's behind recent labor shortages — and how it could play out locally

Labor shortages are dotting the national landscape, but economists are hoping it's a short-term issue. Some sectors, such as restaurants and hospitality, have been slower to rebound from Covid-19's impact. Now opening at increased capacity, some of these businesses are finding it difficult to staff up to meet the demand. This is also the reality for many Orlando-area businesses.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and over 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. Airport officials began to note a shortage of workers in recent months as restaurants, stores and theme-park outlets began to reopen. The airport has more than ...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

City approves incentives for two major firms looking to bring jobs here

The city of Orlando took its next steps toward wooing a New York firm to move its HQ here and to get a Chicago firm to open a second local office. The Orlando City Council on May 17 unanimously approved job creation incentives through the STRIVE Orlando program for White Plains, New York-based InnovaCare Health LLC and for Chicago-based accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Orlando

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Orlando: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Appointment Setter; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Bilingual Insurance Sales Representative; 5. Online Marketing Specialist; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 7. Front Office Representative; 8. Travel Guest Experience Agent Remote; 9. Outside Sales: Territory Account Manager; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver;