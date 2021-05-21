Follow the TRENDING local news in Tucson for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 4 days ago
Arizona

Border Patrol nabs 32 Mexican nationals dressed in camo in Arizona

Border Patrol nabs 32 Mexican nationals dressed in camo in Arizona

Mounted Border Patrol officers arrested nearly three dozen border crossers decked out in camo near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, an official said Thursday. "The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border," interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector John Modlin announced on Twitter. "The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation." Read more

Nogales

TuSimple says its self-driving trucks shaved 10 hours off a 24-hour run

TuSimple says its self-driving trucks shaved 10 hours off a 24-hour run

TuSimple, a driverless tech company, tested its trucks by hauling fresh watermelons along a 951-mile route from Nogales, Arizona, to Oklahoma City. The job, which normally takes over 24 hours, took only 14 hours and six minutes, the company said. A human driver worked on the pick-up and delivery of... Read more

Arizona

Arizona police officer struck by vehicle near border, airlifted to hospital: report

Arizona police officer struck by vehicle near border, airlifted to hospital: report

An Arizona police officer was airlifted to a hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports. Police said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Nogales, a border town about 65 miles south of Tucson. The Arizona... Read more

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tucson Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Tucson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tucson: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 3. RN - ER in Tucson, AZ (Travel Nurse Contract); 4. Service Manager; 5. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Receptionist/Administrative Support; 8. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 9. Security Guard - Armed; 10. Donations Center Specialist;
Tucson Voice

Tucson events coming up

1. Phoenix, Az: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!; 2. Free 60-Minute Online Virtual Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- AZ; 3. Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 4. Tuesday Night Live: Peter McLaughlin, Chris Brashear; 5. Waxahatchee at Hotel Congress;
Tucson Voice

Start immediately with these jobs in Tucson

These companies in Tucson are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 5. REMOTE SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME; 6. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 7. Customer Service Representative - REMOTE; 8. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 9. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 10. Customer Service Specialist;
Tucson Voice

These Tucson companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Retail Customer Service Sales - Entry Level 2. Outside Sales Rep / ADT / Base + Commission / Benefits / Weekly Pay 3. Customer Service Representative 4. Entry Level Appointment Setter 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Tucson's Pledge to Plant 1 Million Trees

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in February announced a pledge to plant one million in the hot semi-arid city by 2030. At the time, Mayor Romero joined the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of public, private and nonprofit leaders committed to the restoration of 1 trillion trees globally. Quinn McVeigh reports on the city's pledge in an article providing background and details.
KeyBank Secures $11.4 Million Acquisition Financing for Retail Property in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $11.4 million in acquisition financing for Rolling Hills Square, a 114,102-square-foot shopping center anchored by Fry’s grocery store in Tucson. The property includes six buildings and a vacant parcel. The financing, which was secured on behalf of Portal Investment Management, includes an initial funding of $9.8 million and a future funding of $1.6 million. The future funding will be used for tenant and capital improvement expenses as Portal Investment Management repositions the property. The loan is structured with a three-year, interest-only initial term with an option to extend for two 12-month periods that amortize on a 30-year schedule. Charles Flanary of KeyBank structured the financing.
Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols a decade ago in metro Phoenix are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying with court orders in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline. Taxpayers in Maricopa County are on the hook for the costs after a 2013 verdict concluded Arpaio’s officers had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Letter: Service

I work for a home healthcare company in Tucson caring for the elderly. I started in the industry at the beginning of the pandemic when I got laid off from my job as a cook at a restaurant on Fourth Ave. I’d been a cook since I was 15. From...
New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Tucson Voice

Tucson events calendar

1. Congress Cookout with Black Cat Bones; 2. Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 3. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — AZ; 4. Phoenix, Az: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!; 5. Tuesday Night Live: Mark Insley and the Broken Angels;
Greyson F

Enjoy Soul Food, Drinks, and Support Black-Owned Businesses

Tucson is a vibrant community with people hailing from all walks of life. It is what helps make greater Tucson such an exceptional place to live. Chances are, you have a handful of favorite restaurants and shops you like to attend, some of which are likely owned by people from other cultures or have come to the United States from other countries. It is often more difficult for certain individuals to get their businesses off the ground and running for various reasons. Ranging from high insurance rates due to the location in town or their inability to secure business loans because they don’t have an extensive and favorable credit report, there are many here in Tucson who have to jump through a few more hoops in order to open up shop.