Follow the TRENDING local news in Tucson for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Border Patrol nabs 32 Mexican nationals dressed in camo in Arizona Mounted Border Patrol officers arrested nearly three dozen border crossers decked out in camo near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, an official said Thursday. "The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border," interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector John Modlin announced on Twitter. "The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation." Read more

TOP VIEWED

TuSimple says its self-driving trucks shaved 10 hours off a 24-hour run TuSimple, a driverless tech company, tested its trucks by hauling fresh watermelons along a 951-mile route from Nogales, Arizona, to Oklahoma City. The job, which normally takes over 24 hours, took only 14 hours and six minutes, the company said. A human driver worked on the pick-up and delivery of... Read more

TOP LIKED

Arizona police officer struck by vehicle near border, airlifted to hospital: report An Arizona police officer was airlifted to a hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports. Police said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Nogales, a border town about 65 miles south of Tucson. The Arizona... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.