DEWITT — The Central DeWitt boys soccer team is focusing on the little things so far this season. “We’re just trying to fix the little errors that keep letting us down,” Sabers coach Jon Keith said after an 8-0 loss to Pleasant Valley on April 22. “Our first touch, our passing — the effort’s there, it’s just hard to compete against the top teams in the state in the MAC. We’re trying to find little ways where we can find positives and build off those, and clean up the mental errors that we’re making consistently that are letting us down.