TRENDING local news happened around Indianapolis

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Family says boy shot in Indianapolis is not expected to survive In Indianapolis a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while inside his grandmother's house. Police say the boy was playing video games early yesterday morning when he was hit by a bullet fired outside the house. Family members say the boy is not expected to survive. No... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Complaint alleges discrimination in woman’s home appraisals INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that appraisers’ valuations of her home more than doubled after she removed items that identified her race and asked a white male friend to be there during an appraisal. Carlette Duffy and the Fair Housing Center... Read more

TOP LIKED

Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The kids were at last quieted when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for practice. Experience mattered once again, and a trio of former Indianapolis 500 winners led the way. Will Power ran 226.470 miles per hour Tuesday in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, followed next by Ryan Hunter-Reay... Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.