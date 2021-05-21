TRENDING local news happened around Indianapolis

newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis / wsbt.com

Family says boy shot in Indianapolis is not expected to survive

Family says boy shot in Indianapolis is not expected to survive

In Indianapolis a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while inside his grandmother's house. Police say the boy was playing video games early yesterday morning when he was hit by a bullet fired outside the house. Family members say the boy is not expected to survive. No... Read more

Indianapolis / apnews.com

Complaint alleges discrimination in woman’s home appraisals

Complaint alleges discrimination in woman’s home appraisals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that appraisers’ valuations of her home more than doubled after she removed items that identified her race and asked a white male friend to be there during an appraisal. Carlette Duffy and the Fair Housing Center... Read more

Indianapolis / apnews.com

Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day

Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The kids were at last quieted when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for practice. Experience mattered once again, and a trio of former Indianapolis 500 winners led the way. Will Power ran 226.470 miles per hour Tuesday in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, followed next by Ryan Hunter-Reay... Read more

Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Sorter; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 5. Enrollment Representative Opening (Weekly Paycheck/Great Benefits)-CSR; 6. Inside Sales Representative; 7. Package Delivery Driver; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 9. Class A Dedicated Team Drivers Needed: Home Weekly, Great Pay & Miles! $5,000 Sign-on Bonus!; 10. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Field Underwriter - FT / PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 3. Call Center Representative; 4. Sorter; 5. Marketing & Technology Administrative Assistant; 6. Delivery Associate DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 7. Amazon Package Sorter - $1,000 Sign On Bonus!; 8. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $24/hour!; 9. Retail Zone Lead; 10. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On;
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Ready, set, fun! Indy Parks prepare for a summer with safe COVID-19 activities

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers seeking outdoor fun will soon have their chance to get in the pool, attend concerts of various genres and enjoy a meal at Indianapolis parks. This annual tradition has been happening for more than 50 years. Indy Parks will hold up to 60 concerts and four drive-in movies, among other activities. Last year, the parks hosted just 20 outdoor activities due to COVID-19, down from its average of 60-70 summer events.
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indianapolis Highways Cut Off 18 Months For Rebuild Work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The two interstate routes through downtown Indianapolis are now cut in two for a reconstruction project that highway officials expect will take 18 months to complete. The closure that started Saturday allows traffic on Interstates 70 and 65 to reach the city’s downtown, but through traffic is...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

DWD, WorkOne Central to Host Job Fairs

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne Central are hosting two virtual job fairs this week. Organizers say the fairs will offer a variety of work opportunities in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The first fair, to be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., will highlight...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Detroit Tourism story

DETROIT — In a story May 15, 2021, about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on tourism in Detroit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament held in the Indianapolis area brought $620 million in spending to the region and that attendance at each game was limited 250 people. Visit Indy Chief Executive Leonard Hoops said that according to preliminary estimates the tournament brought about $100 million to the region, while attendance was limited to 25% of each game venue’s capacity.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!