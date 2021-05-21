Want to know what is TRENDING around St. Louis?

newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city.

St Louis County / ksdk.com

Police identify suspects involved in deadly St. Louis County shootings, 1 in custody

Police identify suspects involved in deadly St. Louis County shootings, 1 in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police believe a South Carolina couple on a crime spree is responsible for two weekend St. Louis County murders and have taken one of them into custody while a manhunt is underway for the second. On Thursday, police said Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were... Read more

St. Louis / washingtontimes.com

Conservative hero Mark McCloskey announces Senate bid

Conservative hero Mark McCloskey announces Senate bid

The St. Louis man who became a conservative hero when he and his wife waved guns at trespassing Black Lives Matter protesters last summer will be entering politics. Mark McCloskey announced Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program that he will run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as a Republican. Read more

St. Louis / apnews.com

St. Louis man who waved gun at protesters may vie for Senate

St. Louis man who waved gun at protesters may vie for Senate

Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, is apparently on the verge of a 2022 U.S. Senate run. McCloskey posted on Twitter that a “huge announcement” will... Read more

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75k-$82k/Year + $5k Sign-On; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits; 4. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 5. CDL A Mail Driver- Dedicated Route; 6. Client Services Representative/ Dispatch; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Warehouse Package Handler; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70,000-$90,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,100/Week - Sign-On Bonus;
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 2. Insurance Sales Agent; 3. CDL A Truck Driver; 4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Inbound Customer Sales Representative ~ Property & Casualty Insurance; 6. Customer Service Representative; 7. MERCHANDISERS & PULL UP PERSON; 8. Shift Manager - Arby's; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 10. Class A Route Driver - $23.33/hour;
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

St. Louis events coming up

1. Human Factors Analysis in Incident Investigations - St Louis; 2. The Kasimu-tet Presents...MILES; 3. Drag Trivia with Queen Desire Declyne, benefitting CARE STL; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Daft Punk;
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

St. Louis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.31 per gallon

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon on gas. Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2005 Mousette Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 3. Our Sales Consultants work Virtually from Home in St Louis, MO; 4. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agent Virtual Selling!; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $75,000/Year - Excellent Benefits; 6. Driver Class A CDL; 7. Polish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Shift Manager - Arby's; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,200/Week + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Assistant General Manager; 2. Customer Service Representative - Hiring ASAP!!; 3. Production Machine Operator; 4. Service Manager; 5. Inbound Customer Sales Representative ~ Property & Casualty Insurance; 6. Our Sales Consultants work Virtually from Home in St Louis, MO; 7. Driver - CDL A Yard Spotter; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70,000-$90,000/Year; 9. Class A Route Driver - $23.33/hour; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,200/Week + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;