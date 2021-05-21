Want to know what is TRENDING around St. Louis?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Police identify suspects involved in deadly St. Louis County shootings, 1 in custody ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police believe a South Carolina couple on a crime spree is responsible for two weekend St. Louis County murders and have taken one of them into custody while a manhunt is underway for the second. On Thursday, police said Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Conservative hero Mark McCloskey announces Senate bid The St. Louis man who became a conservative hero when he and his wife waved guns at trespassing Black Lives Matter protesters last summer will be entering politics. Mark McCloskey announced Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program that he will run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as a Republican. Read more

TOP LIKED

St. Louis man who waved gun at protesters may vie for Senate Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, is apparently on the verge of a 2022 U.S. Senate run. McCloskey posted on Twitter that a “huge announcement” will... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.