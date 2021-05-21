newsbreak-logo
1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire closes northbound I-95 in Indian River County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions has led to voluntary evacuations in Fellsmere and closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line on Friday. Southbound lanes were closed earlier but reopened just before 6 p.m. The Florida Forest Service said the...

