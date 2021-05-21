newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Local news digest for the past few days in Austin

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY7W4_0a7JsaAa00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Austin / kvue.com

Texas Senate passes statewide homeless camping ban

Texas Senate passes statewide homeless camping ban

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925, a statewide homeless camping ban, with 28 in favor and three voting against. Under the bill, people cannot camp in a public place unless authorized. Authorized camping includes camping for recreational purposes or if the property has been approved for sheltering people experiencing homelessness. Read more

Austin / pbs.org

How one community college professor is fighting high pandemic dropout rates

How one community college professor is fighting high pandemic dropout rates

AUSTIN, Texas — Anne Fletcher worries her students won’t succeed. It’s been more than a year since the coronavirus shut down most college campuses, and many of the problems that emerged at the start of the pandemic still plague Fletcher, who teaches English and developmental writing at Austin Community College. Read more

Texas / apnews.com

Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has hired the first Black director of the Longhorn marching band one month after it announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past. Cliff Croomes,... Read more

ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

