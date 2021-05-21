TRENDING local news happened around Denver
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.
Why this scientist plans to keep wearing a mask
Alex Huffman is a professor of chemistry, aerosol and bioaerosol science at the University of Denver. He plans to keep wearing the mask he put on for COVID. Read more
Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect
Three Colorado police officers in a Denver suburb were dragged by a suspect who was then shot and killed Tuesday while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said. The Englewood cops approached the car just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East... Read more
Asian American teen's 2017 death being investigated by FBI as hate crime
DENVER — The FBI has revealed that it is investigating the 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. The FBI... Read more
All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.