TRENDING local news happened around Denver

Denver, CO

Denver Post
 4 days ago
Denver / 9news.com

Why this scientist plans to keep wearing a mask

Why this scientist plans to keep wearing a mask

Alex Huffman is a professor of chemistry, aerosol and bioaerosol science at the University of Denver. He plans to keep wearing the mask he put on for COVID. Read more

Colorado / foxnews.com

Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect

Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect

Three Colorado police officers in a Denver suburb were dragged by a suspect who was then shot and killed Tuesday while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said. The Englewood cops approached the car just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East... Read more

Denver / nbcnews.com

Asian American teen's 2017 death being investigated by FBI as hate crime

Asian American teen's 2017 death being investigated by FBI as hate crime

DENVER — The FBI has revealed that it is investigating the 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family’s mountain community home. The FBI... Read more

News Break
Politics
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

What’s up Denver: Local events calendar

1. Live Music with Isaac Sinclair Teel: A Soulful Brunch; 2. NEW EDITION, BOYZ II MEN & BELL BIV DEVOE-AN EAST COAST FAMILY DJ TRIBUTE; 3. Summer Slow Food Gather; 4. 2021 World Music Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!; 5. Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art and History Tour;
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

Denver vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Denver: 1. 1200 Madison St (303) 388-3679; 2. 3770 Sheridan Boulevard (720) 855-8477; 3. 750 16th St Mall (303) 534-1182; 4. 1900 18th St (303) 534-1110; 5. 4005 E 8th Pl (303) 749-3969; 6. 7930 Northfield Blvd (303) 209-8721; 7. 7777 E Hampden Ave (303) 481-2822; 8. 1355 Krameria St (303) 388-1689; 9. 5125 W Florida Ave (303) 936-7403; 10. 3100 S Sheridan Blvd #2 (303) 937-4404; 11. 825 S Colorado Blvd (303) 722-5793; 12. 6470 E Hampden Ave (303) 758-0011; 13. 1155 E 9th Ave (303) 832-5298; 14. 890 S Monaco Pkwy (303) 333-1545; 15. 2727 W Evans Ave (303) 936-2377; 16. 2750 S Colorado Blvd (303) 512-0449; 17. 18605 E 48th Ave (303) 371-8985; 18. 1950 Chestnut Pl (303) 678-2443; 19. 10406 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (720) 531-6371; 20. 1260 S Parker Rd STE B 303-219-8801; 21. 1653 S Colorado Blvd 303-691-2962; 22. 2660 Federal Blvd 303-477-1470; 23. 6460 E Yale Ave UNIT F 303-691-8874; 24. 2150 S Downing St 303-722-1702; 25. 560 Corona St 303-777-6888; 26. 757 E 20th Ave 303-861-1212; 27. 3800 W 44th Ave 303-458-8438; 28. 6220 E 14th Ave 303-242-3535; 29. 200 Quebec St #400 303-340-4459; 30. 323 S Broadway 303-744-8660; 31. 7805 E 35th Ave 720-941-6180; 32. 505 S Broadway 303-722-2152; 33. 4827 S Wadsworth St 303-971-0136; 34. 1000 Chopper Cir 000-000-0000; 35. 6360 E Evans Ave 303-759-8853; 36. 3067 S Sheridan Blvd 720-214-0186; 37. 300 S Federal Blvd 303-586-8417; 38. 7190 E Hampden Ave 303-773-6154; 39. 3555 Colorado Blvd 303-320-7847; 40. 2000 E Colfax Ave 303-331-0917; 41. 2870 S Colorado Blvd 303-757-2365; 42. 120 Broadway 303-722-0771; 43. 1111 S Colorado Blvd 303-758-8083; 44. 801 16th St Mall 303-571-5314; 45. 6200 E Colfax Ave 303-398-6066; 46. 2975 Federal Blvd 303-433-8911; 47. 1505 S Federal Blvd 303-975-7444; 48. 18550 Green Valley Ranch Blvd 720-214-1030; 49. 7311 E 29th Dr 720-214-5332; 50. 1235 E Evans Ave 303-778-6069; 51. 5151 W Colfax Ave 720-214-1151; 52. 5141 Chambers Rd 303-218-6237; 53. 1442 S Parker Rd 303-481-0182; 54. 7800 Smith Rd 720-941-0411; 55. 5957 W 44th Ave 303-222-4455;
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

No experience necessary — Denver companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 2. CDL Trainee Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Average $75,000/Year 3. Customer Service Position 4. Retail Sales Associate 5. Entry Level- Spanish Bilingual Inside Sales Representative (Remote - Home Based Work) 6. Entry Level Sales Representative Base + Commission 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. 2nd shift Assembler 10. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

Coming soon: Denver events

1. 2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!; 2. An Evening of American Single Malt Whiskey; 3. World of Whisky 101; 4. N*SYNC, BACKSTREET BOYS & NKOTB - A VERY CHEESY DJ TRIBUTE TO THE BOY BANDS; 5. A TRIBE CALLED QUEST, OUTKAST & DE LA SOUL - A FUNKY DJ TRIBUTE - NIGHT 2;
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Post

Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

(DENVER, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Denver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kum & Go at 450 S Santa Fe Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Denver, COWestword

Unmasked Shopping in Metro Denver: Surprises and Coughs

A sizable percentage of customers and employees went mask-free at Costco, which is allowing vaccinated people to skip facial coverings. The sixty-something couple at a Jefferson County Costco on Sunday, May 16, included a man who wore no mask and a woman whose paper facial covering dangled from her ear.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Denver, COWestword

Head of the Pack: Denver Is the Emerging Dog-Friendly City of 2021

With nearby mountain trails and plenty of spots for pup pals to play, it's no secret: Denver has long been a dog-lover's paradise. What residents already knew about the dog-friendliness of the city was confirmed in a recent report released by Zillow and Rover, which ranks Denver as the top emerging dog-friendly city of 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Industrial Development Planned for 40th Ave

According to documents submitted to the city, Confluent Development is planning to construct two industrial buildings at 9525 and 9575 40th Ave, Denver. Proposed building 1 at 9525 40th Ave is a $5.2 million 132,308-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 159 parking stalls. Proposed building 2 is a $4.6 million 114,305-square-foot, 1 story industrial building with 142 parking stalls.
Denver, COkuvo.org

City Park Jazz: Back in the Park Again!

DENVER — After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz returns to the great outdoors for its 35th season!. City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods — and all over Colorado — to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.