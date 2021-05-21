Want to know what is TRENDING around Minneapolis?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

6-year-old struck by bullet while riding in car dies from injuries A 6-year-old girl struck by a bullet while riding in a vehicle earlier this week in Minneapolis has died. The family of Aniya Allen told ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP on Wednesday that she passed away after struggling to recover from a shot to the head. Another man walking near the... Read more

Anti-violence activist’s granddaughter shot in Minneapolis The granddaughter of a Minneapolis anti-violence advocate is fighting for her life after being shot in the head as she rode in a car, according to a report. K.G. Wilson, a prominent activist in Minneapolis, identified the girl who was shot late Monday as his 6-year-old granddaughter, Aniya Allen, the Star Tribune reported. Read more

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes next month to finish its work on a new budget — the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since the unrest last summer following George Floyd’s death. But officials haven’t yet decided whether the Capitol will reopen to... Read more

