Debating the 10 Essential Stephen King Scores [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

By Michael Roffman
bloody-disgusting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kamen. Tangerine Dream. John Carpenter. Wendy Carlos. All legendary composers in Hollywood history and yet they’re all connected by one name: Stephen King. For decades, King’s Dominion has been home to some of the greatest musicians to ever marry sound and screen. Today, The Losers’ Club celebrates the very best of ’em.

